UP urges candidates to ignore rumours on 17,000-plus teacher vacancies

The Uttar Pradesh secondary education department has urged candidates applying for more than 17,000 vacancies in aided secondary schools to ignore rumours about the recruitment process and focus on their examination preparation.

The department says BEd remains valid for relevant roles, TGT posts have no upper-age restriction, and selected candidates must pass TET by June 30, 2027. A fresh TET is planned. (Santosh Kumar)

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The department said the Education Service Selection Commission had issued an advertisement to fill the vacant posts, with the aim of addressing teacher shortages and improving education in schools. It asked candidates to rely on the official advertisement, government orders and prescribed eligibility conditions rather than unverified claims circulating on social media and other platforms.

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According to the department, selected candidates will have until June 30, 2027, to pass the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and submit their certificates. The provision has been made after TET was included as an eligibility requirement for the recruitment, it said. The government has also directed the commission to conduct another TET examination soon to give candidates an opportunity to meet the deadline.

The department said teacher qualifications are prescribed by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) and must be followed in accordance with applicable legal provisions and court rulings. It advised candidates to check the recruitment notification and official instructions before drawing conclusions about eligibility.

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{{^usCountry}} It also clarified that a Bachelor of Education (BEd) qualification remains applicable to the relevant teaching posts under the existing rules. BEd-qualified candidates have been encouraged to continue preparing and make use of the recruitment opportunity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It also clarified that a Bachelor of Education (BEd) qualification remains applicable to the relevant teaching posts under the existing rules. BEd-qualified candidates have been encouraged to continue preparing and make use of the recruitment opportunity. {{/usCountry}}

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For Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) appointments, the department said there is no upper-age-limit restriction, citing a written government order on the matter.

To make recruitment more regular, the government has also set a timeline for schools to report vacancies. Vacancies available as of April 1 must be referred to the selection commission by May 31 each year, according to the department.

The department cautioned candidates against relying on claims made by people who, it said, had no direct connection with the examination or the education sector. It urged applicants to verify information through official sources and continue preparing in accordance with the notified eligibility criteria.