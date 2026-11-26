Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday announced an additional ₹25 lakh for the prosecution department to train officials in new criminal laws and raise public awareness, while also promising funds for office modernisation and infrastructure upgrades across districts.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

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Speaking at a Constitution and Law Day programme at Police Lines in Dehradun, Dhami said the Constitution’s ideals and values should be reflected in people’s conduct and working methods. He recalled the contributions of BR Ambedkar and members of the Constituent Assembly, and administered the Constitution pledge to those present.

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Dhami announced three measures for the prosecution department, including additional funding for training officials from the prosecution, police and other departments on new criminal laws, and public awareness initiatives. He also said additional funds would be provided for computers and other facilities to modernise prosecution offices, while basic infrastructure in offices across all districts would be improved.

The CM flagged off a legal awareness vehicle during the programme and felicitated 12 people for their contributions to law, social service, medicine, education and prosecution. Those honoured included senior advocates Sitaram Nagalia, S C Birmani and Govind Ram Nautiyal, doctors Geeta Khanna and Mahesh Kudiyal, social workers Kusum Kandwal and Lalit Joshi, and retired prosecutors Ram Singh Sharma, Manohar Lal Sadana, Subhash Chandra Gupta, Trepan Singh Bisht and Sundar Singh Gusain.

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{{^usCountry}} Dhami also released the Uttarakhand Prosecution Journal and Hamara Rajya, Hamara Kanoon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhami also released the Uttarakhand Prosecution Journal and Hamara Rajya, Hamara Kanoon. {{/usCountry}}

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He said prosecution officials play a crucial role in examining evidence collected during investigations and presenting facts before courts impartially. Their legal expertise and integrity help strengthen public trust in the justice system, he said.

Dhami said the state was working to modernise courts, expand e-filing, digital courts and virtual hearings, and improve access to justice in remote hill areas. He also reiterated the government’s commitment to the rule of law and a zero-tolerance policy towards crime.