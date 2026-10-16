Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurates Burnigad college, launches 38 projects worth 217 crore

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday inaugurated the Government Degree College in Burnigad and laid the foundation stone for 30 development projects while inaugurating eight others, with a combined cost of around ₹217 crore, in Uttarkashi district’s Purola assembly constituency.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami X)

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At a public service camp organised under the Seva Setu campaign at Government Inter College Burnigad (Kunwa), Dhami announced the construction of a permanent building and campus for the new degree college, a mini stadium at Raja Raghunath Devdokri and a motor road connecting Thala Chowk in Burnigad to Government Inter College Burnigad.

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He also announced the upgradation of government colleges in Barkot and Chinyalisaur and said the previously announced bridge and road connecting Dada village Chhani to Tataau would be completed soon.

Of the 30 projects for which foundation stones were laid, 18 fall under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Purola block, with a cost of ₹176.87 crore. Five projects worth ₹6 crore are under the Public Works Department’s Purola division, four worth ₹6.61 crore under the Barkot division and three worth ₹5.12 crore under the Purola irrigation division.

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{{^usCountry}} The eight inaugurated projects include three PMGSY works worth ₹18.76 crore, three works worth ₹1.25 crore under Samagra Shiksha, one secondary education project worth ₹1.36 crore and one Public Works Department project in Barkot worth ₹97 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The eight inaugurated projects include three PMGSY works worth ₹18.76 crore, three works worth ₹1.25 crore under Samagra Shiksha, one secondary education project worth ₹1.36 crore and one Public Works Department project in Barkot worth ₹97 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

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Dhami inspected stalls set up by various departments at the camp and distributed cheques and equipment to beneficiaries. He also reviewed the progress of welfare schemes with officials.

He said the Seva Setu campaign was intended to bring government services closer to people and resolve their problems without requiring repeated visits to tehsil and district offices. The new college would improve access to higher education for students in the area, he said, adding that land had been made available and work on its permanent campus would begin soon.

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Dhami also cited government initiatives for women’s empowerment, stating that more than 310,000 women in Uttarakhand had become “Lakhpati Didis”. He said more than 35,000 young people had secured government jobs through recruitment processes over the past five years.

He added that more than 5.9 million pilgrims had visited the Char Dham this year and said the government remained committed to strengthening roads, education, healthcare and employment opportunities in remote and mountainous areas.

Purola MLA Durgeshwar Lal and district officials were among those present at the event.