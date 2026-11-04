Uttarakhand CM Dhami lays foundation for 14.97-crore road widening project in Khatima

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday performed the bhoomi pujan for a ₹14.97-crore road widening project between Khatima Chowk and Tharu Vikas Bhawan. The project is aimed at improving traffic movement and easing congestion along the stretch.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

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Dhami attended a programme at Rana Market on Sitarganj Road, where the foundation ceremony for the motor road widening work was held. He said the project would make commuting easier for local residents, traders and people travelling from neighbouring areas. It would also help improve traffic management and reduce congestion.

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The Chief Minister said the state government was committed to the overall development of Khatima and was working to improve infrastructure and basic services in the area.

Focus on civic infrastructure

Dhami said several works were being undertaken in roads, education, healthcare, transport and other sectors. These included construction of a building at the government college and modernisation of ITIs and girls' schools.

He also referred to road widening, bridge construction and the development of bus stand facilities, saying these projects were intended to benefit local residents. The government was also prioritising the operation of the sugar mill, timely crushing of sugarcane and payments to farmers, he said.

Tourism and urban development

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{{^usCountry}} The Chief Minister said work was underway to improve drainage in Khatima. Development of an Oxygen Park, Crocodile Park and religious sites was also expected to encourage tourism activity in the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Chief Minister said work was underway to improve drainage in Khatima. Development of an Oxygen Park, Crocodile Park and religious sites was also expected to encourage tourism activity in the area. {{/usCountry}}

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Dhami said making Khatima a clean and well-equipped town was a priority and that development works would continue. He also thanked residents for their support, describing his relationship with the people of Khatima as a close bond.

Before reaching the programme venue, the Chief Minister walked from Khatima Chowk, where residents welcomed him at several points with flowers and garlands. District panchayat chairperson Ajay Maurya, other public representatives and officials attended the event.