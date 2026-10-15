Uttarakhand CM Dhami meets EEPC chairman to discuss investment and industrial growth

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) chairman Pankaj Chadha at the chief minister’s residence to discuss industrial development, trade, investment opportunities and employment generation in the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami X)

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The meeting focused on ways to encourage industrial growth, expand investment prospects and create new employment opportunities through industry, according to a state government statement.

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Dhami said the state government was working to develop an industry-friendly environment and promote investment in Uttarakhand. He said the government aimed to make better use of the state's available resources, local talent and entrepreneurial potential to strengthen the economy.

Focus on investment

The discussions covered industry, trade and economic activities, with particular attention to encouraging industrial development and widening opportunities for investors. The government said it was continuing efforts to create conditions conducive to business and investment across the state.

The meeting also touched on the role of industrial growth in generating employment and supporting economic activity. However, the statement did not specify any investment proposals, sectors under consideration, financial commitments or projects discussed during the interaction.

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{{^usCountry}} EEPC India, formerly known as the Engineering Export Promotion Council, is an organisation associated with promoting engineering exports from India. Chadha's meeting with the chief minister brought an industry representative into discussions on Uttarakhand's economic and industrial priorities. Jobs and local enterprise {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} EEPC India, formerly known as the Engineering Export Promotion Council, is an organisation associated with promoting engineering exports from India. Chadha's meeting with the chief minister brought an industry representative into discussions on Uttarakhand's economic and industrial priorities. Jobs and local enterprise {{/usCountry}}

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Dhami said creating employment and self-employment opportunities for local youth alongside industrial development remained among the state government's priorities. He also emphasised the importance of using local resources and talent to strengthen the state's economy.

The government said the discussion covered various matters related to industry and economic development. No specific follow-up measures, timelines or formal agreements were announced in the statement.

The interaction comes as the state government continues to emphasise investment promotion and the development of an industry-friendly environment. The stated priorities include encouraging businesses, making use of local entrepreneurial capabilities and creating more opportunities for young people through industrial activity.

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The statement did not provide details of any new policy decision arising from the meeting.