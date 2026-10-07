Uttarakhand CM Dhami offers prayers for PM Modi at Uttarkashi temple

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered special prayers at the ancient Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttarkashi on Wednesday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years in public life.

Dhami attributes India's progress to Modi's leadership, seeking divine blessings for the Prime Minister's lasting success and wellbeing.

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Dhami prayed for Modi’s good health, long life and continued success. He said the Prime Minister’s 25 years in public life had been a period of dedication to national service, public welfare and the development of the country.

Dhami said Modi had worked to give the country a new direction and renewed energy during his public life. He also prayed that India would continue moving towards its goal of becoming a developed nation under Modi’s leadership.

The chief minister said seeking Baba Vishwanath’s blessings from the sacred land of Uttarakhand for Modi’s long and successful public life was a matter of fortune for him.

During the prayers, Dhami expressed his wishes for the Prime Minister’s health and longevity and prayed for his continued success. He also said that India should keep progressing towards the goal of becoming a developed nation.

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{{^usCountry}} The temple visit was held in Uttarkashi as Modi completed 25 years in public life. Dhami linked the occasion to the Prime Minister’s record of public service, welfare and development, while expressing hope for the country’s continued progress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The temple visit was held in Uttarkashi as Modi completed 25 years in public life. Dhami linked the occasion to the Prime Minister’s record of public service, welfare and development, while expressing hope for the country’s continued progress. {{/usCountry}}

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The chief minister said he had sought Baba Vishwanath’s blessings for Modi’s long and successful public journey. He said the occasion gave him an opportunity to pray for the Prime Minister’s wellbeing and for India’s continued advancement.

The state government’s release described the Kashi Vishwanath Temple as an ancient temple in Uttarkashi and highlighted the significance of seeking blessings from the sacred land of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

Dhami said he hoped that India would continue moving forward on the path of development under Modi’s leadership and that the Prime Minister would have a long and successful public life.