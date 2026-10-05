Uttarakhand gets three new rail services connecting Haridwar with western India

Haridwar is set to receive three additional rail services following approvals from the Railway Ministry, including the extension of the Bandra Terminus–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Garib Rath Express to Haridwar and two new AC Express services connecting the city with Veraval and Okha in Gujarat.

The Railway Ministry's approval, including an extension of the Garib Rath Express, is set to facilitate travel for pilgrims and tourists alike. (PTI)

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The Railway Ministry has approved the extension of the Bandra Terminus–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Garib Rath Express to Haridwar, along with the operation of Haridwar–Veraval AC Express and Haridwar–Okha AC Express services. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conveyed the decisions to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami through a letter.

The additional services are expected to expand rail connectivity between Uttarakhand and western India, including Gujarat. Haridwar is an important rail and pilgrimage centre and serves as a gateway for visitors travelling to several religious and tourism destinations in Uttarakhand.

New links to Gujarat

The approval of direct AC Express services to Veraval and Okha will establish additional rail links between Haridwar and destinations in Gujarat. Veraval is an important pilgrimage and tourism centre, located close to Somnath, while Okha provides access to the Dwarka region.

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{{^usCountry}} The new services could facilitate travel for pilgrims and tourists moving between Uttarakhand and Gujarat, while also providing additional options for other passengers. The extension of the Garib Rath service will further connect Haridwar with Delhi and Mumbai through the existing route. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The new services could facilitate travel for pilgrims and tourists moving between Uttarakhand and Gujarat, while also providing additional options for other passengers. The extension of the Garib Rath service will further connect Haridwar with Delhi and Mumbai through the existing route. {{/usCountry}}

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The expansion comes against the backdrop of continuing efforts to improve rail connectivity to Uttarakhand, where passenger movement is closely linked to religious tourism, seasonal travel and commercial activity.

Connectivity to support tourism and economic activity

Dhami welcomed the Railway Ministry’s decisions and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vaishnaw for approving the services. He said improved rail connectivity was important for Uttarakhand’s religious tourism, tourism sector and economic activity.

The chief minister said the additional services would benefit pilgrims, tourists, traders, students and other passengers travelling to and from the state.

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For Uttarakhand, improved rail links are particularly relevant to Haridwar, which handles significant passenger traffic because of its religious importance and its role as an entry point for visitors travelling further into the state. Additional services can provide more travel options during periods of higher passenger demand.

The new connections also strengthen links between two major tourism circuits. Haridwar is associated with Uttarakhand’s religious tourism network, while Veraval and Okha connect passengers to prominent pilgrimage destinations in Gujarat.

The Railway Ministry’s approvals add three services to Haridwar’s rail network, although their operating schedules, frequency and commencement dates will determine the extent of additional capacity available to passengers.

For the state, the expansion is part of a broader focus on improving transport connectivity and facilitating passenger movement to major pilgrimage and tourism destinations. The new services will also provide additional rail options for passengers travelling between northern and western parts of the country.