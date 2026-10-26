Uttarakhand plans 100-mile Himalayan ultra run from Mana Pass to Auli

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced a 100 Miles Himalayan Endurance Ultra Run for the first week of May next year, with the proposed route starting at Mana Pass and passing through Badrinath and Joshimath before finishing at Auli. The announcement was made during his participation in the Adi Kailash Parikrama Run 2.0 in Gunji, a border area of Pithoragarh district, on Sunday.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami X)

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The proposed event is intended to attract runners from India and abroad to the state’s high-altitude Himalayan terrain and expand adventure tourism in border regions. Mana Pass is located at an altitude of approximately 5,600 metres.

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Dhami felicitated the winners of the 70-km and 42-km categories at the Adi Kailash event and encouraged participants who had travelled from different states. He said competing in the high Himalayas, where runners face difficult terrain, adverse weather and low oxygen levels, requires courage, discipline and determination.

Focus on border tourism

According to the chief minister, the Adi Kailash Parikrama Run offers a platform to showcase the natural beauty, cultural heritage and tourism potential of Uttarakhand’s border areas. More than 700 runners participated in the event’s inaugural edition in 2025.

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{{^usCountry}} Dhami also said the number of Inner Line Permits issued for the Adi Kailash region had increased significantly compared with the previous year, indicating growing interest among tourists and pilgrims. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhami also said the number of Inner Line Permits issued for the Adi Kailash region had increased significantly compared with the previous year, indicating growing interest among tourists and pilgrims. {{/usCountry}}

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The state government is seeking to use tourism to strengthen local economies and create employment and self-employment opportunities for young people in remote areas. Events such as the run can generate business for homestays, local guides, transport operators, hotels and food establishments, the chief minister said.

He referred to the Centre’s Vibrant Villages Programme, which focuses on improving infrastructure, tourism and livelihood opportunities in border settlements.

Wider adventure tourism push

The state is promoting activities including trekking, mountaineering, river rafting, kayaking, paragliding, mountain cycling and angling. An ultra-running event was also organised in Niti Valley this year, while adventure tourism activities are being expanded in destinations such as Auli, Munsiyari, Rishikesh and Tehri.

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Dhami said the state’s Himalayan landscape and cultural heritage offered opportunities to expand tourism while supporting local livelihoods.

In Gunji, members of the Rang community welcomed the chief minister in traditional attire. Dhami also honoured personnel from the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Sashastra Seema Bal for their support in organising the event.

Those present included Ashok Singh Nabiyal, vice-chairman of the Uttarakhand Tribal Advisory Council; tourism secretary Dhiraj Singh Garbyal; chief development officer Dr Deepak Saini; security personnel, local representatives and other officials.