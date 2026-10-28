Uttarakhand proposes 7,844 crore supplementary budget for 2026-27

Uttarakhand has proposed a supplementary budget of ₹7,844.18 crore for the 2026-27 financial year, with allocations for infrastructure, healthcare, education, agriculture and local bodies, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said at a press conference in Gairsain on Tuesday.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

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The proposed budget includes ₹4,164.32 crore for capital expenditure and ₹3,679.86 crore for revenue expenditure. The government has also proposed increasing local bodies’ share in the state’s tax revenue from 10.5% to 12.5%, with ₹721 crore earmarked for the purpose, in line with recommendations of the Sixth State Finance Commission.

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Among the major provisions are ₹1,100 crore for procuring paddy and wheat from farmers under the Annapurti Scheme, ₹500 crore for infrastructure development and ₹300 crore for the Jal Jeevan Mission. The Gairsain Water Supply Dam Project has been allocated ₹122 crore, while around ₹290 crore has been proposed for preparations and infrastructure for the upcoming Divya Kumbh. The budget also covers works linked to the Nanda Raj Jat Yatra and the Haridwar-Ganga Corridor.

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{{^usCountry}} For healthcare, the proposed allocations include ₹100 crore for the Atal Ayushman Scheme and ₹125 crore for the Golden Card Scheme for government employees. Around ₹160 crore has been earmarked for medical education, including work related to the Pithoragarh and Rudrapur medical colleges. Digital learning in school and higher education has a provision of ₹200 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For healthcare, the proposed allocations include ₹100 crore for the Atal Ayushman Scheme and ₹125 crore for the Golden Card Scheme for government employees. Around ₹160 crore has been earmarked for medical education, including work related to the Pithoragarh and Rudrapur medical colleges. Digital learning in school and higher education has a provision of ₹200 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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Dhami said the government aimed to make Uttarakhand developed and self-reliant by 2047. He cited an increase in the state’s gross domestic product from around ₹2.55 lakh crore in 2022 to a projected ₹3.82 lakh crore in 2026-27. Per capita income is projected to rise from ₹1.95 lakh to ₹2.74 lakh over the period, he said.

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The Chief Minister also cited growth in startups, from 702 to 1,978, and in micro, small and medium enterprises, from around 60,000 to one lakh. He said the government was prioritising fiscal discipline, disaster-resilient infrastructure, social welfare and local employment. Uttarakhand scored 79 in NITI Aayog’s SDG India Index 2023-24, securing joint first position nationally, according to the statement.