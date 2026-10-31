Uttarakhand ranks second among special category states in renewable energy assessment

Uttarakhand has secured the second rank among special category states in the national assessment of renewable energy development conducted by the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). The recognition has been given under the Renewable Energy State Assessment Framework (RE-SAF), which evaluates the performance of states and Union Territories across several parameters related to the clean energy sector.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The state has secured second rank among special category states in the national renewable energy assessment.

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The achievement was communicated by Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy secretary Santosh Sarangi in a letter dated October 31, 2026, addressed to Uttarakhand chief secretary Anand Bardhan. The letter congratulated the state government and acknowledged its continued efforts to create an enabling environment for renewable energy development.

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The Uttarakhand government will be felicitated by Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan during the valedictory session of the Bharat RE Summit and Expo 2026, scheduled to be held on November 5.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the second rank reflected the state's commitment to renewable energy, sustained efforts and responsibility towards environmental conservation. He said Uttarakhand was contributing to the country's efforts to expand clean energy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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{{^usCountry}} The recognition comes as India works towards its target of achieving 500 GW of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel-based sources by 2030. Dhami said the state was contributing to this national commitment through its focus on solar energy, hydropower, small hydropower and other renewable energy sources. Assessment covers capacity addition, policy and investment climate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The recognition comes as India works towards its target of achieving 500 GW of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel-based sources by 2030. Dhami said the state was contributing to this national commitment through its focus on solar energy, hydropower, small hydropower and other renewable energy sources. Assessment covers capacity addition, policy and investment climate {{/usCountry}}

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The Renewable Energy State Assessment Framework has been developed by the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy to assess the progress made by states and Union Territories in the renewable energy sector. It considers a range of parameters, including capacity addition, policy and regulatory framework, grid readiness, the performance of distribution companies (DISCOMs) and the investment climate.

The framework is intended to recognise states that have made progress in renewable energy development and encourage others to adopt effective practices. It also seeks to promote healthy competition among states and support faster deployment of clean energy.

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The assessment takes into account not only the addition of renewable energy capacity but also the policy and infrastructure conditions required to support the sector. Grid readiness and DISCOM performance are among the factors considered, along with the regulatory environment and investment opportunities.

Uttarakhand's second-place ranking among special category states places it among the better-performing states in the assessment. The state government has been recognised for its sustained efforts towards creating an environment conducive to renewable energy development.

State focuses on solar power and hydropower

Reacting to the recognition, Dhami said Uttarakhand's natural resources provided opportunities to expand the use of renewable energy. He said the government was placing emphasis on solar energy, hydropower, small hydropower and other clean energy sources.

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The chief minister said the state's approach was not limited to environmental conservation. The government also aims to use renewable energy to meet Uttarakhand's energy requirements, create employment opportunities at the local level and support economic development.

He linked the state's efforts to the national target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based installed electricity capacity by 2030. According to Dhami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has given direction to India's clean energy transition, with energy self-reliance and sustainable development forming important parts of the national agenda.

Dhami said the state government was working towards the goal of a developed Uttarakhand in alignment with the vision of a Viksit Bharat. He added that the national recognition would encourage the state to accelerate its renewable energy initiatives and explore innovative approaches to expand clean energy.

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The felicitation at the Bharat RE Summit and Expo 2026 on November 5 will formally recognise Uttarakhand's performance under the assessment framework. The state government has described the ranking as an acknowledgement of its continuing efforts to expand renewable energy and contribute to India's clean energy transition.