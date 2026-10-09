Uttarakhand sets up over 29,000 MSMEs, creates 1.27 lakh jobs: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said the state government is working as a partner with industries rather than merely as a regulator, while highlighting the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and employment in the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami X)

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Addressing the 7th CII Uttarakhand Industrial Summit and Expo-2026 in Haridwar, Dhami said the city has emerged as an important industrial centre alongside its identity as a spiritual destination. He said such events provide a platform for industry, trade, investment and innovation and contribute to the state’s economic development.

The chief minister said more than 29,000 new MSME units have been established in Uttarakhand in recent years, providing employment to around 1.27 lakh young people. He added that the government is working to create a secure, transparent and simplified system for businesses.

Focus on investment, MSMEs and startups

Dhami said the state has strengthened its single-window system, with more than 206 services from 26 departments now available online. The ‘Nivesh Mitra’ system has also been introduced to help investors and entrepreneurs resolve issues.

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{{^usCountry}} The government is also encouraging startups and innovation with the aim of helping young people become job creators. Under the Uttarakhand Startup Policy, a ₹200 crore venture fund has been provided to support startups. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government is also encouraging startups and innovation with the aim of helping young people become job creators. Under the Uttarakhand Startup Policy, a ₹200 crore venture fund has been provided to support startups. {{/usCountry}}

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He also highlighted the development of an integrated manufacturing cluster at Khurpiya in Udham Singh Nagar, spread across around 1,002 acres. The project is expected to support investment and create employment opportunities.

The chief minister said industrial development is also being encouraged in the hill districts. Work is being undertaken towards special industrial parks in Chamoli, Pauri and Almora, while a flatted factory is being developed in Haridwar to provide modern facilities to smaller businesses. Similar facilities are planned for Selaqui and Pantnagar.

Improving connectivity and local enterprise

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Dhami said improved road, rail and air connectivity has created a more favourable environment for industrial and commercial activity. He referred to projects such as the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project and Char Dham road project, which are also expected to improve logistics.

The state is also focusing on traditional products, handicrafts and local enterprises through initiatives such as the ‘One District, Two Products’ programme. Uttarakhand is witnessing growth in sectors including pharma, herbal products, AYUSH, engineering and auto components, he said.

Dhami also highlighted Uttarakhand’s recognition in the Business Reforms Action Plan, where the state has been placed in the ‘Top Achievers’ category. He said Uttarakhand ranked first in its category in the Export Preparedness Index 2024.

He invited investors and entrepreneurs to participate in investment and employment generation in the state, reiterating the government’s commitment to simpler procedures, transparency and a supportive business environment.