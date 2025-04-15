World Record in Neurosurgery: 17 cm Spinal Cord Tumor Successfully Removed by Dr. Ajeet Singh in Udaipur

Udaipur, Rajasthan – In an extraordinary milestone for global medical science, a 17-centimeter long intramedullary spinal cord tumor was successfully removed from a 21-year-old woman at Paras Health Hospital, Udaipur. This rare and highly complex surgery has now earned a place in the International Book of Records as the “Longest Spinal Ependymoma Removed from the Upper Spine.” Historic Medical Feat Achieved in Udaipur, Recognized in International Records

The groundbreaking surgery was led by renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Ajeet Singh, celebrated across the country for his expertise, precision, and unwavering dedication to patient care. The tumor stretched from the second cervical vertebra (C2) down to the fifth thoracic vertebra (T5), affecting nearly one-third of the spinal cord – a highly sensitive and life-critical area.

A Global Achievement in Neurosurgery

This operation has been hailed worldwide as a landmark in modern neurosurgery. Using advanced neuro-navigation and intraoperative neuromonitoring technologies, the surgical team ensured maximum precision while protecting the spinal cord's delicate neural structures. The slightest error during such a procedure could lead to permanent paralysis, making the success of this surgery all the more remarkable.

Challenges and Recovery

The sheer length and location of the tumor posed severe challenges. With the risk of neurological damage, functional loss, or even fatality, the surgery demanded hours of tireless focus, minute planning, and coordinated teamwork. Under Dr. Ajeet Singh’s leadership, every nerve fiber was handled with utmost care, and the tumor was removed entirely in a single procedure.

Post-surgery, the patient was placed under intensive care and rehabilitation. Her recovery was closely monitored, and within a few weeks, she made a full return to health—walking and resuming her routine life without complications.

A Moment of National Pride

This achievement is more than a successful medical procedure; it is a moment of national pride. From the heart of Udaipur, this story has resonated across continents, showcasing India’s capability to perform highly advanced and world-class surgeries.

Dr. Ajeet Singh’s brilliance, combined with cutting-edge medical infrastructure, has given India a place on the global map of neurosurgical excellence. This feat is a shining example of what modern Indian healthcare stands for – innovation, precision, and hope.

This remarkable success will continue to inspire medical professionals and remains a symbol of what is possible when expertise meets determination.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!