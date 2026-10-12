Yogi says UP has moved from women’s safety to empowerment

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said the state has moved from being questioned over women’s safety to building a broader identity around women’s security and empowerment. In a post on X on Monday, he compared the situation before 2017 with what he described as changes over the past nine-and-a-half years.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (PTI)

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Adityanath made the remarks on the second day of Sharadiya Navratri, referring to the worship of Maa Brahmacharini. He said the goddess’s message of penance and resolve showed how determination could help achieve goals that appeared impossible.

According to the chief minister, a zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals, technology-based monitoring, swift police action and public awareness campaigns had contributed to efforts to create a safer environment for women.

He cited five phases of Mission Shakti, the Safe City project, Mission Shakti centres and women beat policing as initiatives that had strengthened the state’s women’s safety framework. Adityanath said the government’s approach linked women’s security with their empowerment and was aimed at realising the goal of “Sashakt Nari, Samriddh Uttar Pradesh”.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister also highlighted the increase in women’s representation in the police force. He said that with 20% reservation, the number of women in the Uttar Pradesh police workforce had risen from 10,000 to more than 44,000. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister also highlighted the increase in women’s representation in the police force. He said that with 20% reservation, the number of women in the Uttar Pradesh police workforce had risen from 10,000 to more than 44,000. {{/usCountry}}

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He also referred to the formation of three women’s Provincial Armed Constabulary battalions named after historical figures. The battalions, based in Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Budaun, are named after Veerangana Uda Devi Pasi, Veerangana Jhalkari Bai Kori and Veerangana Avantibai Lodhi, respectively.

Adityanath said the state’s double-engine government remained committed to women’s safety and empowerment. His post presented policing measures, women’s representation in law enforcement and public awareness efforts as parts of the government’s broader agenda for an empowered and prosperous Uttar Pradesh.

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The chief minister did not provide separate crime figures in the post to quantify the impact of the initiatives. The assessment of improvements since 2017 was presented as the government’s view of its efforts and progress.