4 men who stole cars and forged documents held in Palam Vihar

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 00:05 IST

The police on Saturday busted an interstate gang of vehicle-lifters, who were also involved in forging documents such as PAN cards, driving licences and Aadhaar cards. The four suspects were arrested by the crime branch of Palam Vihar after a tip-off.

Two printers, a laptop, a grinder machine, four keys, credit cards, four driving licences, two Aadhaar cards and a few PAN cards were recovered from their possession.

According to the police, the suspects confessed to stealing at least half-a-dozen cars. Their criminal records are being verified. The police said the suspects, identified by their first names as Shaukat, Sanjay, Tinku and Aarif, are all from Nuh and Palwal,

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, that the men confessed to stealing cars in Sikanderabad in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Nuh and Gurugram.

“The suspects used to sell the stolen cars by forging their documents. They were part of a nexus with scrap dealers,” Boken said.

A preliminary probe has revealed that Shaukat was the mastermind of the gang and committed several thefts with the help of Sanjay and Tinku.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the trio had taken Aarif’s help to forge Aadhaar and PAN cards. “They used several fake Aadhaar cards to avoid being identified and traced. The gang had stolen five cars in recent months and sold them in neighbouring states,” the police officer said.

The police said the men were produced in a district court and remanded to custody for two days.

On Thursday, the police had arrested two men, accused of being involved in at least 16 criminal cases including vehicle thefts, attempts to murder, carjacking, smuggling of cattle and illegal possession of arms. Two cars, seven motorcycles, a gun and two live cartridges were recovered from their possession.