DTCP prepares data on real estate in private colonies, to ease registration

gurugram

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 23:04 IST

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) is consolidating data on residential real estate developed in private licensed colonies that have been sold or are being developed by realtors across the state.

The department has estimated that there are 350,000 such properties in Haryana and 81,000 such properties in Gurugram are under process.

Apart from creating a centralised database, property owners whose details are fed into the system would not be required to obtain a no objection certificate (NOC) from the department for registration of property deed, required under section 7A of the Haryana Urban Development act.

As per Act, an NOC has to be obtained from the enforcement wing of DTCP to register a plot of land less than two-kanals to ensure that the land would not be sub-divided to create smaller plots as part of unauthorised colonies.

DTCP officials said that the depository will have data on details on licences, size of the property, land, location, ownership and history.

“At present we are seeking details about residential projects that include flats and plots from developers. They have to submit this data in digital format for the department to upload,” said a senior DTCP official.

Sanjiv Mann, senior town planner, Gurugram said that the work on creating the database is on full swing and they are holding regular meetings with the developers to expedite it. “This will create a very good knowledge database and help the home buyers in particular. After the residential segment, similar excercise would be carried out for commercial properties,” he said.

DTCP officials also said that initially the focus would be to upload the data, which is available easily with the developers but later steps would be taken to ensure that information of properties sold even 30 years back are uploaded on the portal. “The depository will also help the home buyers to get information on actual size of the properties, the ownership history and bring transparency into the realty business as people will know what they are buying,” said RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, Gurugram.