Mayor directs MCG, TCP to ready ground for transfer of 11 townships

gurugram

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 23:09 IST

Gurugram mayor Madhu Azad on Tuesday directed the municipal corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the department of town and country planning (DTCP) to expedite the process of bring 11 privately developed townships under the MCG.

The instructions were given during the mayor’s meeting with officials from both agencies at the MCG’s sector 34 office.

“Officials have been directed to takeover these colonies at the earliest, so that the citizens living in them can be provided better facilities by the MCG. Residents of these colonies had approached the MCG via their respective councillors asking for the takeover, which unanimously passed in the MCG house meetings. Now the officials need get the takeover process done as soon as possible,” said Azad.

During the meeting, MCG officials disclosed that KY consultants, a private company would carry out the deficiency assessment survey in each of the 11 colonies and prepare a detailed project report (DPR) on the matter.

Based on the DPR’s estimates, listing the monetary sum needed to fix deficiencies, private developers will have the option to either pay the MCG the monetary sum to fix the civic deficiencies and transfer the colony immediately or else fix the deficiencies themselves and transfer the colony.

On December 7, Azad and a few MCG councillors had taken up the matter of transferring of the 11 colonies- Mayfield Garden, Malibu Towne, Rosewood City, Vipul World, Sushant Lok-2, Sushant Lok-3, Greenwood City, Ardee City, Uppal Southend, DLF Phase-4 and DLF-5- with Haryana chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The agenda of transferring all the 11 plotted colonies had been approved during MCG house meeting’s last year.

Following which, Khattar had directed the agencies to expedite the process. A week later, TCP submitted the service estimates of the 11 colonies to the MCG, based on which the civic body will execute a deficiency assessment survey to check the current condition of the civic amenities in each of the 11 colonies as they were listed during the time, they received approval from TCP.