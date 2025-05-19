India added 6 more pregnancy heat-risk days annually between 2020 and 2024: Study

India experienced an average of six additional pregnancy heat-risk days every year between 2020 and 2024, a new analysis by US-based non-governmental organisation Climate Central has found. Representational image.

In the last five years, climate change has at least doubled the average annual number of days that are dangerously hot for pregnant women in nearly 90% of the countries and territories, and 63% of the cities, compared to a world without climate change.

Climate change accounted for nearly one-third of the average annual number of pregnancy heat-risk days in India from 2020 to 2024 (adding six out of 19 days). Among all analysed cities in India, Panaji in Goa experienced the most additional pregnancy heat-risk days each year on average (39) in the past five years. Other places in India which recorded an increase in pregnancy heat-risk days include northeastern states, Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

“While India as a whole has experienced a warming trend since the 1950s, several locations in the country experienced fewer pregnancy heat-risk days from 2020-2024 than they would have in a world without climate change. This may reflect local climate dynamics, limitations in the number and quality of temperature observations, or other factors beyond the scope of this analysis,” Climate Central said in a statement on Monday.

Climate Central, which communicates climate change science, effects, and solutions, analysed daily temperatures from 2020 to 2024 across 247 countries and territories and 940 cities to measure the rise in “pregnancy heat-risk days”.

Pregnancy heat-risk days are logged when maximum temperatures exceed 95% of the historic local temperatures, a threshold associated with increased risks of preterm birth. Preterm birth can have lasting health effects on the baby and even increase the risk of maternal health problems after birth.

Overall, every country that was analysed experienced an increase in pregnancy heat-risk days due to climate change. In most countries and territories (222 out of 247), climate change at least doubled the annual number of pregnancy heat-risk days during the last five years, across all continents.

In nearly one-third of the countries and territories (78 out of 247), climate change added at least an extra month’s worth of pregnancy heat-risk days each year, from 2020 to 2024.

Climate change added the highest number of pregnancy heat-risk days in developing countries that often have limited access to healthcare, including in the Caribbean, Central and South America, the Pacific Islands, Southeast Asia, and sub-Saharan Africa.

“These regions are among the most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, despite contributing the least to greenhouse gas emissions. Extreme heat is one of the most dangerous climate risks for maternal and infant health,” the analysis said.

Research links high temperatures during pregnancy to increased risks of complications such as hypertension, gestational diabetes, hospitalisation, severe maternal morbidity, stillbirth, and preterm birth, which can lead to lifelong health impacts for children.

“Extreme heat is now one of the most pressing threats to pregnant people worldwide, pushing more pregnancies into high-risk territory, especially in places already struggling with limited healthcare access. Cutting fossil fuel emissions isn’t just good for the planet— it’s a crucial step toward protecting pregnant people and newborns around the world,” women’s health specialist Dr Bruce Bekkar said in a statement.