India’s weekly Covid-19 case tally remains below 110,000 for 3rd week in a row

India recorded 126,319 Covid-19 cases and 1,564 related deaths between Monday to Sunday, according to data from the union health ministry. The country recorded less than 18,500 cases on an average per day which is 500 cases lower than the average recorded previous week.

India managed to keep the weekly tally lower than 110,000 for three consecutive weeks. The death toll on an average this week remained below 230 which is lower than the average recorded last week.

The death toll due to Covid-19 continues to fall as the nation recorded 1 crore recoveries this week. The nation recorded 16,504 fresh cases on Monday with 214 fatalities. The national recovery rose to 96.19% on Monday as recoveries surged past 99 lakhs.

India recorded the lowest number of cases recorded in 24 hours on Tuesday. The daily tally was 16,375 which was also the lowest daily cases recorded in the last six months. 201 deaths were reported on Tuesday.

India’s daily case tally rose slightly on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday saw the nation report 18,088 cases with 264 fatalities. While Wednesday saw the highest deaths reported due to Covid-19 this week, on Thursday, the nation saw the daily case tally rise above 20,000 for the first time in five days. A total of 20,346 new cases along with 222 deaths were reported on Thursday. India’s recoveries also crossed the 1 crore mark on the same day.

India's daily case tally fell on Friday as the nation recorded 18,139 cases and 234 deaths. The recovery rate remained over 96% with 1,00,37,398 recoveries reported. On Saturday, the nation recorded 18,222 cases showing a slight rise in the number of daily cases; the daily death toll was 228.

On Sunday, the total case tally reached 10,450,284, with total number deaths due to Covid-19 reaching 150,999, as the nation reported 18,645 new cases and 201 deaths.

India’s case fatality rate stood at 1.45% throughout the week.

The central and state governments have committed to monitor people arriving from the UK as a mutated strain of SARS-CoV-2 which is believed to be more contagious infected thousands in England during the Christmas period. The mutant variant was first found in the UK and then subsequently spread to several parts of the world. At least 90 people in India have been detected with the mutated form of Covid-19.