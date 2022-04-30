US health body reveals virus that may be causing mystery child hepatitis cases

An outbreak of severe hepatitis in healthy children - that caused liver failure in some kids - might be linked to adenovirus infection, the US health body CDC (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention) said in a report published on Friday.

During October–November 2021, a total of nine children from geographically distinct parts of the state were identified in Children’s hospital in Alabama. “Adenovirus was detected in whole blood specimens from all patients by real-time PCR testing,” the CDC said in its report.

What is Adenovirus

Adenoviruses are common viruses that cause a range of illnesses. They can cause cold-like symptoms, fever, sore throat, bronchitis, pneumonia, diarrhea, and pink eye (conjunctivitis). You can get an adenovirus infection at any age.

How does it spread

“Adenoviruses can spread through an infected person’s stool, for example, during diaper changing. Adenovirus can also spread through the water, such as swimming pools, but this is less common,” CDC says.

Adenoviruses are usually spread from an infected person to others through:

-Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

-The air by coughing and sneezing

-Touching an object or surface with adenoviruses on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands

169 cases, 17 liver transplants, 1 death reported till April 21

As of April 21, at least 169 cases of acute hepatitis have been reported in children aged 1 month to 16 years old from 11 countries, global health body WHO said in its latest update. Of this, the UK alone accounts for 114 cases followed by Spain, Israel and the US. At least 17 children have required liver transplants and one patient has died.

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver most commonly caused by viruses, but medications and toxins can also trigger the condition. The United Kingdom first reported an unexpected significant increase in cases of severe acute hepatitis of unknown origin in young, generally previously healthy children. An unexpected increase of such cases has now been reported by several other countries, the WHO said.

