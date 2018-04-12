Avengers Infinity War BTS video shows Sherlocks Downey Jr, Cumberbatch’s bromance

Marvel Studios released an amazing new behind-the-scenes video on Wednesday evening and it is everything our superhero dreams are made of. The video, titled ‘Family Featurette’, shows interviews with Elizabeth Olsen, Mark Ruffalo, Dania Gurira, Karen Gillian and more.

The video begins with a scene where the Guardians find an unconscious Thor and are wondering who he is. Drax gets perhaps a little too impressed at Thor’s manliness and just when things start getting weird, everyone breaks character and starts laughing.

Robert Downey Jr, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jon Favreau on the sets of Avengers Infinity War.

Chris Pratt talks about what it’s like to work with such a stellar star cast while Chris Hemsworth pokes his biceps.

Gwyneth Paltrow talks about what it is like to work with Robert Downey Jr and Jon Favreau for 10 years. They worked together for the first time on Iron Man in 2008, the film that launched the Marvel Universe.

Dania -- Black Panther’s Okoye -- talks about her experience working with ‘awesome women’ Elizabeth, Scarlett Johansson and more. The video reel includes movie footage of Gomorra, Black Window and Scarlett Witch from the movie.

Robert Downey Jr and Mark Ruffalo on the sets of Avengers Infinity War.

Benedict Cumberbatch talked about how he was excited to meet Chris Pratt as he always thought he was good at pranks. However, he found him ‘arduous and boring and not particularly funny.’ Robert Downey Jr said he initially did not know what to make of Cumberbatch but he ended up getting infatuated with him. Mark Ruffalo called Downey the godfather of the entire 10-year adventure in his interview.

Watch the full clip here:

Avengers Infinity War is directed by the Russo Brothers and releases on April 27. It also stars Chris Evans, Tom Hiddleston, Josh Brolin, Chadwick Boseman, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Tom Holland, Paul Bettany and more.

