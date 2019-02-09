Black Widow’s leaked Avengers Endgame suit is full of spoilers. See it here

Fans have spotted a new detail in the new leaked image of the Avengers: Endgame cast, that confirms that the concept art we’d seen months ago was in fact accurate. In addition to the costumes, the image also confirms that a previously speculated plot point might be a part of the film.

Fans have noticed a gizmo on Black Widow’s wrist, which resembles the ones seen on Tony Stark and Steve Rogers’ wrists in set pictures leaked more than a year ago. The object is believed to be some sort of time travelling device, with which the surviving characters will attempt to reverse Thanos’ actions from Avengers: Infinity War.

It’s so hard to even imagine what’s going on in this set photo too. Cap is wearing his Avengers 1 suit, Tony looks older and is wearing a SHIELD jacket, Ant-Man is there, and they’ve all got some device on the back of their hands. pic.twitter.com/IHoLmawSPB — Ultron (@UltronTheRobot) May 4, 2018

The cast, including Paul Rudd and Mark Ruffalo, were spotted filming a reprisal of the Battle of New York sequence from the first Avengers movie, suggesting that it will play an important role in Endgame.

In addition to this, Hulk is seen wearing a body-fitting suit, which some have suggested might be a part of his Professor Hulk avatar, which blends the mind of Bruce Banner with the power of the Hulk. It is also believed that this is what certain characters such as Thor, Rocket Raccoon and others will wear when they are sent into the Quantum Realm.

A day after the image leak, Rotten Tomatoes debuted what many consider to be the first official synopsis of the film, which also confirms many of the rumours fans have heard over the months. The synopsis reads, “After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame will star Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth and others. It is set for an April release.

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 18:56 IST