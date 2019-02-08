New promo pic leaks the heroes’ looks from Avengers: Endgame but something doesn’t add up

A popcorn company, of all people, appears to have leaked the looks of the original Avengers from the upcoming Marvel movie, Avengers: Endgame. Orville Redenbacher has shared an official picture of the original six and given Marvel fans the first good look at the heroes in full costume from the movie. However, something doesn’t add up.

Iron Man and Captain America appear to be in what was expected of them. Steve’s star-spangled spandex is more colourful than Infinity War and the headgear is back. Iron Man also appears the same, except without the damaged helmet. Hawkeye is seen with his David Beckham hair and an all-black Ronin outfit. Even Thor seems unchanged since Infinity War and is seen wielding his new axe Stormbreaker, with its handle made out of Groot’s arm.

A popcorn company shared this picture online.

Coming to things that don’t seem so convincing, Black Widow has...ombre hair? The roots of her hair are red while the tips are blonde. The hair is twisted in a braid. While we did see her wear her hair in a braid in the Super Bowl trailer, her hair was still platinum blonde. So did she book a salon appointment in a post-apocalyptic world? Or is red her natural colour and it’s finally growing out now that she can’t get touch ups anymore?

What’s weirder is seeing Hulk in a spandex suit of his own. Hulk looks more Mark Ruffalo than ever before with his short hair and body hugging suit. How does it work? Does it stretch from small to big and vice-versa when Bruce transitions into Hulk? So many questions need to be answered. Even Twitter agrees:

So ... I’m not imagining this right? The Hulk looks drastically different between Ragnarok and End Game. Is this what happens when Bruce and the Hulk find "peace" with eachother?? #Avengers #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/0P9VdBGw2r — Jacob's Quest (@v_jvee) February 8, 2019

The Hulk ,basically, in Avengers 4. pic.twitter.com/67cxwf48Ao — Batman (@Batmancanseeyou) February 8, 2019

natasha's look for avengers endgame is superior pic.twitter.com/i5NCDcZUAR — romanoff (@goshromanoff) February 8, 2019

The Original Line-Up reunites in this LEAKED Promo Material for 'AVENGERS: ENDGAME'!



Take this with a grain of salt, but we seem to think this is legit. Lots to break down:

- FIRST LOOK at Professor Hulk

- HD Image of Cap's new suit

- Black Widow's hand 👀

- New Iron Man armor pic.twitter.com/CaFqEkNo5C — DR Movie News (@DRMovieNews) February 8, 2019

Hulk is basically just Mark Ruffalo with green paint at this point lmao pic.twitter.com/JtSumTZAjD — leo ︽✵︽ (@capsempire) February 8, 2019

The film’s official synopsis was also recently shared online:

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame arrives in theatres on April 26. It is expected to be 3 hours long.

