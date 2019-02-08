Official Avengers Endgame synopsis out, hints at ‘consequences’ to reversing Thanos’s snap

As the surviving Avengers take the last stand against Thanos in a bid to reverse the Decimation, the interest in Avengers: Endgame is skyrocketing. To add to the frenzy, the first official synopsis of the film has been revealed days after a new promo spot landed at the Super Bowl.

The new synopsis was shared on Disney’s Australian website, which is showing a countdown to the film’s release in April. Here’s Avengers: Endgame official synopsis:

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

The new TV spot also emphasized on the road ahead: We glimpsed Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper). “Some people move on,” says Captain America in the teaser, “but not us.”

It was recently revealed by directors Anthony and Joe Russo that Avengers Endgame is sitting at close to three hours and will top the length of its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War.

In an interview with Collider, Joe Russo, one half of director duo The Russo Brothers, said the runtime will be at three hours and Disney has no problems with it. “I think the studio is down with what the best story is. Right now, we think the movie is playing well and we’ve had great responses from our test audiences and we’re feeling very good about where it is.” Joe, however, said the much-awaited film is not yet complete and they are still working on it. There remains a possibility that the film might be trimmed.

“We’re still doing work to it. We’re not done with it. Again, this is a culmination film of 22 movies, it’s a lot of storytelling to work into it. Emotion is an intrinsic part of that to us.

“When you have to tell a really complicated story and you want strong emotional moments with the characters, it just requires a certain amount of real estate. This one, in particular, feels like three hours worth of real estate,” he added.

Anthony Russo said they have screened the film four times in front of a test audience and the response has been great.

“We have screened the movie four times for audiences now. For the first three screenings, not a single person got up to go to the bathroom,” he said. Avengers Endgame releases April 26.

