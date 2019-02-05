New Avengers: Endgame trailer reunites Captain America with his shield. Is he friends again with Iron Man?

Marvel released brand new footage from the upcoming and highly anticipated movie, Avengers: Endgame at the Super Bowl game on Sunday. Ever since, fans have been on their toes to find clues about the film’s plot and connect the dots however they can.

The latest revelation has been seeing Captain America with his beloved shield once again in the new trailer. As many would remember from Captain America: Civil War, Tony Stark (Iron Man) took away Captain’s shield when he lied to him about his parents’ murder. He said that he doesn’t deserve it anymore. Ever since, Captain has been without it. He fought Thanos without it but was given another shield in Wakanda by T’challa.

However, seeing him back with his old shield begs the question if Captain has really resolved his issues with Tony. Which would also mean that he does meet Tony during the length of the movie and that the latter doesn’t spend the rest of his life in space on a broken ship with Nebula.

But there could be another way to have his shield back: just go ahead and get it from wherever Tony hid it. Maybe the leftover Avengers come to realise that Tony has died and decided that it was time Captain got his shield back.

- Superbowl commercials are the best! @Avengers spot trailer got me even more hyped with #CaptainAmerica strapping the shield up again. — geezus schist (@gleminem001) February 4, 2019

Thanks for giving Cap his shield back! #AvengersEndgame — Sonolito (@sonolito) February 4, 2019

Captain america classic shield is back #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/UwiIDmEkfw — Avengers End Game (@game_avengers) February 4, 2019

what if he’s going into battle and he knows he has to die for the sake of the avengers and the world, so he’s preparing to die with his shield? pic.twitter.com/VWAFSVTq3c — cassie // look at pinned (@modcrnloves) February 5, 2019

Cap going in to pick up his shield now that Tony's not at the Avengers HQ #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/YT4RU4e748 — Comic Book Talk (@ComicBooksTalk) February 4, 2019

There is another, more depressing reason to reunite Captain with his shield: to give him the perfect goodbye. Chris Evans (who plays Captain America) has repeatedly hinted that Avengers: Endgame will be his last film in the franchise. It could also spell the end of the hero in the series. So, it would only be right to see the Captain go out in his full, perfect uniform, as we remember him best.

What do you think the reunion with the shield means? Will the reveal be monumental? We will find it all out on April 24 when the film hits theatres.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 18:45 IST