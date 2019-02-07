Avengers directors Joe & Anthony Russo reveal their biggest regret about Infinity War, Endgame
Joe & Anthony Russo, directors of Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War, have revealed the one thing they’d do differently were they given a second chance.Avengers Infinity War Updated: Feb 07, 2019 14:24 IST
Directors Joe & Anthony Russo have admitted that given the opportunity to do things over, they wouldn’t shoot Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame back-to-back. In a new interview, the filmmaker duo discussed the challenges they faced while filming two of the biggest films of recent times.
Asked what they’d change about the process, Anthony Russo told CinemaBlend, “We wouldn’t shoot them back-to-back.”
Infinity War and Endgame were shot back-to-back, which didn’t allow the Russos time to reflect on what worked and what didn’t work in the first film. They were well into post-production on Endgame by the time Infinity War was released. The Russos recently admitted that they never expected the Decimation to be the pop-cultural moment of 2018.
Anthony continued, “I think the challenge for all of us was finding the balance between the two films. Because each film is so complex on its own that sometimes considering both of them was a bit overwhelming. So we looked for opportunities in the process to separate the two so that our brains could be fully focused on the narrative. While the films have a connection, as the Marvel films do, they are distinct stories.”
The brothers returned to sets to conduct additional photography in 2018, a few months after the release of Infinity War. Actor Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk in the Marvel movies, said that they hadn’t regrouped for reshoots, but to film new material, and a ‘satisfying ending’.
Set photos from the additional schedule leaked online showed Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Scarlett Johansson, and revived the time travel theories many fans have been endorsing.
The Russos in a recent interview said that their current cut of the film is clocking in at three hours, and that they’ve test screened the movie four times. Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson and many others. The film will be released in April.
