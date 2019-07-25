DC fans celebrate Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker film making it to official competition at Venice Film Festival

DC fans are reacting to the inclusion of director Todd Phillips’ upcoming Batman spin-off film, Joker, in the official competition at the prestigious Venice Film Festival. The film is an origin story of the popular Batman villain, played by Joaquin Phoenix.

The DC film will also hold a lavish premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival ahead of its October release during what is considered a prime slot of awards recognition.

Several fans took to Twitter to celebrate the announcement and to share the news with other fans. One person posted a picture of actors Joaquin Phoenix and Robert Pattinson, who also has a movie at Venice and will play Batman in an upcoming film by director Matt Reeves.

Batman is going to meet Joker in Venice pic.twitter.com/9jKTeuE44L — ibabysky (@Ibabysky) July 25, 2019

When joker dont go to the SDCC but goes to venice film festival 💋💋💋💋 — ✧*:･ﾟ✧ (@SOFIACOPP0LA) July 21, 2019

#Joker competing at Venice before TIFF is a risky move.



Warner and Phillips must be pretty confident. pic.twitter.com/0K77g21mDn — ᴊᴀᴄᴋ (@battinsonwayne) July 25, 2019

Italian police have released this image of the man suspected of spreading stories that Joker and Rambo 5 are going to be at Venice this year pic.twitter.com/xhCR6Ih87F — Robbie Collin (@robbiereviews) June 28, 2019

Man, hearing all this praise about Joker, and it being a contender for the Venice film festival is hype. WW84 also being great and what Patty wanted, and now Bird's of Prey is said to be amazing as well? Good times ahead! pic.twitter.com/HkPVmVwZNA — DC Film Chambers (@dceu_chambers) June 28, 2019

The #Joker movie possibly playing the Venice Film Festival makes sense in terms of what I've been hearing about the film and that we may be looking at a potential awards contender here. Joaquin Phoenix has been nominated for three Oscars, but he's never won. Is this his year? pic.twitter.com/1a8MSlfso2 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 27, 2019

Others commended Warner Bros for swinging big with the film, after the studio skipped the San Diego Comic-Con. “Warner Bros and Phillips must be pretty confident,” one person wrote. Another fan pointed out that Phoenix has been nominated for three Oscars, but hasn’t won yet. “Could this be his year?”

Previously, the character has been played by Oscar-winners Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger and Jared Leto in films, and by Cesar Romero and Mark Hamill on TV.

Joker also stars Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Mark Maron and Frances Conroy, and is said to be inspired by Martin Scorsese’s films such as Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and The King of Comedy.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 17:50 IST