Home / Hollywood / Nicholas Hoult exits Mission Impossible 7, replaced by Esai Morales

Nicholas Hoult exits Mission Impossible 7, replaced by Esai Morales

Nicholas Hoult was forced to bow out of Mission: Impossible 7, as the dates were clashing with a prior commitment. He has been replaced by Esai Morales.

hollywood Updated: May 22, 2020 20:29 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Nicholas Hoult has opted out of Mission: Impossible 7.
Nicholas Hoult has opted out of Mission: Impossible 7.(Instagram/Nicholas Hoult)
         

Actor Nicholas Hoult has dropped out of the next instalment of Mission: Impossible film franchise due to scheduling conflicts. Hoult, who was set to portray the villain in Tom Cruise’s much-awaited Mission: Impossible 7, has been replaced by actor Esai Morales.

Mission: Impossible 7, which also marks the return of Hollywood superstar Cruise as Ethan Hunt, was being shot in Venice when the shutdown directive was issued due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While it is unclear when filming will resume, the delay would have Hoult in conflict with a prior commitment to shoot the second season of the comedy web series, The Great. It was because of this overlap that he had to exit the film.

 

Paramount Pictures recently pushed back the release date of the seventh instalment, which will now release on November 19, 2021. The eighth film has also been delayed and will hit the big screen on November 4, 2022.

Christopher McQuarrie is on board to write and direct both the films, which will be shot back-to-back.

Actors Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby are returning for Mission: Impossible 7. Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff and Shea Whigham have joined the cast.

