The United Nations climate conference (COP31) in Türkiye's Antalya was supposed to conclude on Friday, November 20, and bring about a negotiated outcome document. It did neither.

COP31 President Murat Kurum and United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Executive Secretary Simon Stiell after the official close of the 2026 UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey, November 22, 2026. (REUTERS) more less

Delegates spent two more days waiting for texts that came late or not at all, often with little idea of who was negotiating what. The final session ended at 7.33pm on Sunday, almost 50 hours after the scheduled close, without agreement on the summit’s main political statement. It was the longest UN climate summit on record, and the first since the 2009 Copenhagen conference to close without such an agreement.

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Countries were divided over fossil fuels and climate finance. But those who witnessed the final days said the way the talks were conducted deepened the breakdown, with little public view of the discussions and growing confusion over what was being negotiated. Türkiye hosted the summit, while Australia led the negotiations between governments.

“I’ve attended these talks since 2008, and I have rarely seen a COP unravel like this,” said Harjeet Singh, a climate activist who founded the Satat Sampada Climate Foundation and advises the Fossil Fuel Treaty Initiative. He was attending his 18th COP.

Of the final weekend, he said: “Two presidencies, two sets of messages, and almost no transparency.”

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{{^usCountry}} The presidencies defended their text. Chris Bowen, Australia’s climate change and energy minister, who led the negotiations, said he could not overcome “unbridgeable red lines”. How the week came apart {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The presidencies defended their text. Chris Bowen, Australia’s climate change and energy minister, who led the negotiations, said he could not overcome “unbridgeable red lines”. How the week came apart {{/usCountry}}

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The first draft of the summit’s main text, released on November 16, was 144 paragraphs long. It included proposals on transitioning away from fossil fuels and a $120 billion figure for adaptation finance, the money that helps poorer countries cope with a warming climate. The presidency said the draft was not meant to reflect consensus but to give countries a basis for talks.

The second version, released on November 19, was cut to 80 paragraphs. It dropped the explicit references to fossil fuels and the $120 billion figure, while retaining provisions on carbon capture and electrification.

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Sehr Raheja, deputy programme manager in the Climate Change and Green Economy programme at the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), who stayed at the summit until its closing stages, said there had been some optimism that the first draft could form the basis of a final text. That changed with the second. “The omissions were too large to reconcile immediately. By Thursday, we knew the conference would overrun, but we had no idea by how much.”

Panama warned the presidencies in a letter on November 19 that it would formally object to any outcome that did not include a cap on oil production and stronger commitments on climate finance. Its environment minister, Juan Carlos Navarro, accused the talks of being held hostage by “petroleum mafia”.

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Most of the bargaining happened out of sight. “The presidencies were holding consultations with heads of delegations and different country groups, but this was happening behind closed doors. There were only three or four publicly accessible consultations on the cover text,” Raheja said.

Also read: Tragic COP31 climate talks collapse: ‘No deal’ better than ‘bad deal’

Friday night

The closing session scheduled for Friday began much later than planned. During it, a protester climbed onto a table and accused governments of doing too little to remove fossil fuels and protect the 1.5°C goal, before security personnel removed him from the hall. The session was suspended, and delegates were told to expect further negotiations and another draft.

A day in limbo

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“The plenary was suspended late on Friday night and the third text was promised for Saturday, but it never arrived. Delegates spent the day in limbo, shuttling between the Turkish and Australian presidency offices. Nobody outside those rooms knew what was being traded, or who was holding the pen,” Singh said.

He watched ministers walk in and out of the presidency’s offices over the weekend, telling the cameras they were there to push for ambition.

As Saturday slipped into Sunday, Saudi, Chinese and Russian officials frequently visited the presidency’s offices, while representatives from other groups struggled to get meetings, delegates told Reuters. A negotiator from a small island state complained that a promised meeting with the Turkish and Australian presidents had been cancelled yet again.

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The Turkish presidency said in a statement that no group or country was given “preferential treatment”.

Singh said the talk in the corridors was telling. “Panama was saying this COP had been hijacked by petroleum and openly talking about blocking consensus. The Africa Group was saying it didn’t come here to beg… Meanwhile, the presidency kept insisting there was ‘no backsliding’ and that a deal was within reach,” he said.

“On Saturday, we spent practically the entire day waiting. Observers, media and even many negotiators were clueless about when the closing plenary would begin, when the next version of the cover decision would be released, or when the other negotiating texts would arrive,” Raheja said.

Around them, the summit was being dismantled. Work crews boxed up the venue, and in the pavilions, where countries had showcased projects and hosted panels, workers packed up electronics. Hallways that had held tens of thousands of participants stood largely empty, AP reported.

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Delegates began to leave. “A South African delegate who had come through the finance ministry told me extending the stay would be a nightmare. A Suriname delegate had left on Saturday itself, while a Zimbabwe delegate had left on Sunday,” Raheja said. Some others left without knowing when proceedings would end. Organisers were also worried that so many negotiators would depart that the two-thirds quorum of delegates needed to pass a deal would be lost, AP reported.

Raheja was at the venue until around 9.30pm on Saturday, when delegates were told the session would begin at 10pm. It began around 11pm. Turkish environment minister and COP31 president Murat Kurum then told countries a new text would be circulated overnight, with views due by 6am on Sunday and a session at 9am. “We believe that we have put forward a text which all the parties can agree upon,” he said, Reuters reported.

Sunday, 3am

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Singh said it was only around 1am on Sunday that delegates were told a “final text” would come, with objections due before dawn. The draft appeared at around 3am. It did not explicitly refer to a transition away from fossil fuels or give a figure for scaling up adaptation finance. It recalled the 2023 Dubai agreement, under which countries first agreed to transition away from fossil fuels, “in its entirety”, without repeating that call, and proposed a specific goal for capturing and storing carbon, AP reported.

“Countries were given a few hours, in the middle of the night, to read a text that rewrote key parts of the deal. That's not how you build trust. That's how you try to bounce people into agreement through exhaustion,” Singh said.

He also criticised developed countries for resisting stronger financial commitments while demanding greater climate ambition from developing nations.

Also read: The price of no climate deal: After COP31, what's next for India and the world

The final session

At the closing session on Sunday, countries stated their objections from the floor. “It is unconscionable that we would have a climate act that makes no reference to fossil fuel, no reference to transitioning away from fossil fuels,” said Darragh O'Brien, Ireland’s climate minister, speaking for the European Union. Panama said it could not support an outcome that fell short of its demands. Several small island states and other nations particularly vulnerable to climate change also said they could not accept a text that failed to mention oil, gas and coal.

A row over procedure followed. Ghana’s environment minister, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, was interrupted by Kurum as she delivered a statement on behalf of the African Group of Negotiators. Antwi-Boasiako Amoah, the group’s chair, objected that the president had not shown respect to a group representing 54 countries, when other delegations had been allowed to speak without interruption. Agyeman-Rawlings later returned to the floor to express her disappointment at being cut off, and Kurum apologised to her and the group.

UN climate chief Simon Stiell then approached Kurum and appeared to try to advise him on the conduct of the session. Kurum, whose microphone was on, told him: “Simon, take your seat.”

Kurum eventually acknowledged that there was no consensus on the text and said it would not be adopted. “There is nothing to do. We did all that we could,” he said, according to Reuters. He then left the stage while countries were still making their statements.

The closing gavel came down at 7.33pm, almost 50 hours after the summit’s scheduled end. The previous record was held by COP25 in Madrid, which overran by 44 hours.

India’s environment ministry said afterwards that India had “engaged constructively until the very end” and “regretted that consensus on the cover decision could not be reached”, adding that “equity and climate justice must remain central to the global response”.

Countries did adopt decisions on several separate negotiating tracks, including climate finance and adaptation. The rest will have to wait for the next summit, in Ethiopia in 2027.

Shuchi Malhotra, director of carbon pricing for India at the Environmental Defense Fund, who was at the summit, said the drafts showed both the strength and the difficulty of consensus-based diplomacy. “Compromise should still allow each COP to build on what has already been agreed. Action should not wait for the next negotiating outcome.”