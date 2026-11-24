Looking back at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, one of the key takeaways is the growing emphasis on translating climate ambition into implementation. Discussions around electrification, energy efficiency and industrial decarbonisation highlighted the scale of investment and infrastructure required to advance the net-zero transition. Members of the Utilities for Net Zero Alliance reported more than 21,000 km of new electricity grids deployed in 2025, alongside combined annual investment plans of at least $156 billion across grids, renewable energy and storage. The summit also brought greater attention to the ambition of increasing electricity's share of global final energy consumption to 35% by 2035 and reducing the operational energy intensity of buildings by at least 25% by 2035, compared with 2020 levels.

COP31 president (third from left) Murat Kurum poses with former COP presidents. (REUTERS) more less

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These developments reflect a growing recognition that climate progress depends on more than setting targets. It requires sustained investment, effective implementation and the ability to demonstrate results. As we build on this momentum, an important question deserves greater attention: How do we ensure that our climate ambitions translate into meaningful, lasting progress?

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One of the important areas of focus at COP31 was improving energy efficiency across the built environment. The ambition to reduce the operational energy intensity of buildings by at least 25% by 2035 provides a measurable direction for governments and businesses. However, achieving this will require a closer understanding of how buildings perform throughout their operational life.

Through my years of working with green building standards and certification, I have seen that even buildings designed to meet ambitious environmental standards need consistent performance monitoring to deliver the intended benefits. Energy efficiency improvements must translate into lower energy consumption and, ultimately, reduced emissions. This requires reliable baselines, regular assessments and greater attention to how buildings are operated and maintained.

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{{^usCountry}} The same principle applies to climate commitments across industries. Greater transparency, credible emissions data and independent verification can help organisations understand which interventions are delivering results and where further improvements are needed. As countries work towards their net-zero goals, demonstrating actual performance will be just as important as setting ambitious targets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The same principle applies to climate commitments across industries. Greater transparency, credible emissions data and independent verification can help organisations understand which interventions are delivering results and where further improvements are needed. As countries work towards their net-zero goals, demonstrating actual performance will be just as important as setting ambitious targets. {{/usCountry}}

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Another important takeaway from COP31 was the emphasis on electrification and the infrastructure needed to support it. The ambition to increase electricity's share of global final energy consumption to 35% by 2035, alongside the investment plans outlined for grids, renewables and storage, reflects a growing understanding that the energy transition requires a more integrated approach.

Solar energy has made significant progress, supported by expanding manufacturing capabilities and increasing investment. However, its contribution to net-zero depends on how effectively clean electricity can be integrated into energy systems and used to replace fossil-fuel generation. Stronger grids, reliable storage and greater flexibility in electricity networks are essential to making this possible.

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From a solar manufacturing perspective, this is particularly important. As renewable energy becomes a larger part of electricity generation, investments in supporting infrastructure can improve reliability, encourage wider adoption and strengthen confidence in the transition. The real opportunity lies in ensuring that renewable energy growth delivers sustained reductions in emissions, rather than being measured primarily through installed capacity.

COP31 also brought attention to the relationship between industrial decarbonisation, clean technology investment and economic development. The launch of the Global Green Industrialisation Agenda, alongside progress on commercial-scale industrial decarbonisation projects, reflects growing efforts to bring policy, investment, technology and skills together to support cleaner industrial growth.

For emerging economies, this presents an important opportunity. Investments in renewable energy infrastructure and clean technologies can strengthen domestic manufacturing, create skilled employment and improve energy security. Access to reliable and affordable clean electricity can also help industries reduce their dependence on fossil fuels while supporting long-term competitiveness.

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This economic dimension is essential to sustaining the net-zero transition. When cleaner technologies become commercially viable and energy efficiency delivers tangible cost savings, businesses have stronger incentives to invest in decarbonisation. Equally, strengthening local manufacturing and supply chains can make clean energy solutions more accessible and support their adoption at scale.

Looking beyond COP31, the priority must be to build on the momentum created through greater collaboration between governments, industries and investors. The initiatives and investment plans emerging from the summit provide important opportunities, but their lasting impact will depend on how effectively they translate into measurable emissions reductions, reliable clean energy systems and sustainable economic opportunities. Ultimately, our progress towards net-zero will not solely be defined by the ambitions we set, but by the tangible improvements we deliver and sustain over time.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Mahesh Ramanujam, global chief executive officer, Goldi Solar.