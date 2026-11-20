The second draft of the deal at COP31, this year’s United Nations climate summit, drops every reference to fossil fuels, in line with India’s stated position, but it also drops a $120 billion adaptation finance target that developing countries had sought, leaving Friday’s final day to settle what nearly 200 countries will commit to.

Activists participate in a demonstration at the COP31 UN Climate Summit, in Antalya, Turkey. (AP Photo)

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The draft is of the summit’s cover decision, its headline political text. It was released on Thursday, the penultimate day of the summit in Antalya, Turkey, three days after the first draft came out on November 16, HT reported.

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The new draft followed a closed-door ministerial meeting on Wednesday evening, called the Divan, at which the two co-presidencies tried to break the deadlock. Turkey hosts the summit and holds the presidency, while Australia leads the negotiations. The presidency said talks would continue well into Thursday night, with a final document, the Antalya Accord, expected on Friday.

What the draft dropped

The second draft removes every reference to fossil fuels, the biggest change from the first. That includes the commitment countries made at COP28, the 2023 summit in Dubai, to transition away from them.

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{{^usCountry}} The first draft had asked countries to speed up phasing out fossil fuels. It had also referred to two roadmaps, on fossil fuels and on deforestation, which Brazil’s COP30 presidency announced at the end of last year’s summit in the Brazilian city of Belém, after countries failed to agree on them in the formal text. The second draft drops both. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first draft had asked countries to speed up phasing out fossil fuels. It had also referred to two roadmaps, on fossil fuels and on deforestation, which Brazil’s COP30 presidency announced at the end of last year’s summit in the Brazilian city of Belém, after countries failed to agree on them in the formal text. The second draft drops both. {{/usCountry}}

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On money, the draft removes a target of $120 billion a year in adaptation finance by 2035, which developing countries wanted written into the deal.

The trade language is weaker too. The first draft called on developed countries to phase out unilateral trade measures, such as the European Union’s carbon border tax, by 2027. The new text only notes concerns about measures with negative cross-border impacts, particularly for developing countries.

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Also read: At stake this COP31: A yardstick for adapting to a warming world

What is still in the text

The draft still calls for adaptation finance to at least triple by 2035. That repeats a call made at Belém, which named neither a baseline nor a dollar figure.

It proposes an Antalya-to-Addis Ababa Roadmap on Adaptation and Resilience Finance to find predictable and larger sources of money. The roadmap is named for the Ethiopian capital, which hosts COP32 next year. The draft also calls for public finance for developing countries that is grant-based and highly concessional. Concessional finance means loans on terms far softer than the market offers.

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On the science, the text notes with concern that the world’s remaining carbon budget for the temperature goal of the Paris Agreement, the 2015 pact under which countries aim to limit warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, is “now small and being rapidly depleted”. It acknowledges that peak warming is projected to exceed 1.5°C, and reaffirms a commitment to limit how high and how long any overshoot goes.

A new paragraph 36 calls for global cooperation to keep the 1.5°C limit within reach. It lists areas including:

Early warning systems worldwide by 2027

Clean energy

Raising electricity’s share of total final energy consumption to 35% by 2035

Methane reductions

Ocean-based climate action

Deforestation

Carbon capture and storage

The list is introduced with the phrase “including through, inter alia”. That wording makes these possible areas for cooperation, not tasks every country must take on.

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The 35% electrification target appears alongside the COP28 goals of tripling renewable energy capacity and doubling the rate of energy efficiency improvement by 2030. In this draft it is one option on the menu rather than a standalone commitment.

Also read: Square brackets and sleepless nights: What really happens inside a UN climate summit

What experts said

Harjeet Singh, global convenor of the Fill the Fund campaign and founding director of the Satat Sampada Climate Foundation, said the second draft went beyond backtracking and stripped out accountability and mandates. “It is actively more regressive, stripping out hard-won accountability, timelines, and legal anchors just as frontline communities in the Global South are paying the steepest price for climate breakdown,” he said.

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Aarti Khosla, director of Climate Trends, a Delhi-based climate research and communications group, said the draft reinforced India’s view that climate ambition must be linked to equity. She said the lack of clear obligations on developed countries to provide finance remained a concern. “The real test, however, will be whether these ambitions are matched by the means of implementation, particularly finance, technology transfer and capacity building for developing countries,” she said.

Ajay Mathur, India’s lead negotiator at the 2015 Paris climate summit and a former director general of the International Solar Alliance, an intergovernmental body promoting solar energy, said the 35% target would stretch India, though its growing renewable capacity could bring it close. “It will be an ambitious goal for India to achieve 35% electrification by 2035, but due to the increasing amount of renewable energy in the Indian energy mix, we will be near the 32-34% mark by 2035,” he said.

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For the presidency, Chris Bowen, Australia’s climate change and energy minister and COP31 president of negotiations, said the final decision had to send a strong signal on the 1.5°C goal. “We won’t be leaving the rooms of Antalya until we have that consensus,” he said.

Turkish minister of environment and president of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) Murat Kurum, Australian minister for climate change and energy and president of COP31 negotiations Chris Bowen and executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Simon Stiell.

The concepts and obligations behind the text

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Cover decision: This is the summit’s main political text, which sums up what countries agree to on top of dozens of technical decisions. COP decisions need consensus. A single country’s objection can block wording, and drafts often get softer as talks near the end.

Transition away, or phase out: At COP28 in Dubai in 2023, countries agreed to contribute to “transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems”, building on a call at the 2021 summit in Glasgow to phase down unabated coal power. A phase-out implies ending use on a timetable, while a transition away leaves the pace and end point looser. India accepted the Dubai language but has resisted a uniform phase-out.

Adaptation finance: This money pays for coping with climate impacts already under way, such as sea walls and drought-resistant crops. Mitigation finance, by contrast, pays to cut emissions. The $120 billion figure dropped from the draft was the dollar target developing countries wanted for adaptation.

Article 9.1: The Paris Agreement says developed countries “shall provide financial resources” to help developing countries both cut emissions and adapt. India reads this as a legal obligation rather than a voluntary pledge. At Belém, India counted a two-year work programme on Article 9.1 as a key win.

The finance goal: At COP29 in Baku in 2024, countries agreed a new collective quantified goal (NCQG) of $300 billion a year by 2035 for developing countries. Developing countries had sought $1.3 trillion, and India called the outcome inadequate. A separate Baku-to-Belém roadmap later described how $1.3 trillion a year might be raised by 2035, but it was never part of the negotiated text.

Equity: The 1992 UN climate convention says countries have “common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities”. In practice, richer countries with larger historical emissions are expected to act first and pay. Khosla’s point about linking ambition to equity draws on this principle.

Carbon budget: This is the amount of carbon dioxide the world can still emit while holding warming to a given limit. The Belém decision acknowledged that rich countries’ historical emissions account for at least four-fifths of the budget for 1.5°C.

Overshoot: Warming overshoots when it rises above 1.5°C for a period before being brought back down. Bringing temperatures back would need deep emissions cuts as well as removal of carbon dioxide from the air.

Unilateral trade measures: These are climate-linked trade rules that one country or bloc imposes on imports from others. The best known is the European Union’s carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), a levy on carbon-intensive imports such as steel. India argues such measures penalise developing countries’ exports in the name of climate action.

“Inter alia”: The Latin phrase means “among other things”. In a UN text it turns a list into a menu that countries can choose from, rather than a list of obligations.

Electrification: Electricity’s share of total final energy consumption measures how much of the energy that people and industries use is delivered as electricity, instead of fuel burnt directly. A higher share cuts emissions only as fast as the power grid itself gets cleaner.

Also read: Global South cannot bear burden of historical emissions, says Bhupender Yadav at COP31

Where India stands

The fossil fuel deletion matches India’s stated position, but the softer trade language goes against what India has pushed for.

Ahead of COP31, Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav said India would not support a phase-out of fossil fuels or a roadmap towards one, HT reported. After Belém, India took note of the fossil fuel roadmap and argued that transitions must be just and account for national circumstances. “The pathways for shifting away from fossil fuels cannot be uniform and must allow developing countries to ensure energy security, economic growth and poverty eradication,” Yadav told HT at the time.

Finance and trade have been India’s other priorities. At Belém, Yadav pressed developed countries to fulfil Article 9.1 and deliver “new, additional and concessional” finance. India has also opposed unilateral trade measures such as CBAM, and the second draft drops the call to phase them out by 2027.

India did not comment formally on the second draft on Thursday. Mathur expects India to reach 32-34% electrification by 2035, close to the target but short of it.

A person walks through an exhibit at the COP31 UN Climate Summit.

What happens next

The summit is scheduled to close on Friday, and the presidency was consulting every negotiating group through Thursday night. Any final text needs the agreement of nearly 200 countries, and COP summits often overrun their scheduled close. It is not yet clear whether fossil fuel language or a finance number will return to the text before it is gavelled.