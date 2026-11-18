President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the US is expected to catch up with China on rare earths “within 10 months”, a target that hinges on breaking Beijing’s hold over the refining of critical minerals used in chips and weapons.

Countries around the world are pushing to diversify their critical mineral supplies. (Reuters File Photo)

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Trump made the remark ahead of a Quad summit in Manila, where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leaders of Japan and Australia. At the summit, he said the four countries had made several critical mineral deals meant to ensure that “none of our nations is vulnerable to coercion by any single foreign supplier”. He didn’t name China, but was apparently referring to China’s dominance in the industry.

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“If Australia’s mining experience, Japan’s recycling technology, America’s expertise and India’s manufacturing base come together, they could provide new strength to supply chains,” PM Modi said at the summit.

China’s curbs have already disrupted factories abroad. After China tightened controls on rare earth exports in April 2025, shipments of the metals and of the magnets made from them fell sharply. Some carmakers in the US and Europe had to cut production or briefly shut plants, the International Energy Agency (IEA), a Paris-based energy policy body, said in a report in April.

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{{^usCountry}} The episode showed how much of the world’s supply runs through one country. China mines about 60% of the world’s magnet rare earths and refines most other critical minerals, according to the IEA. Breaking that hold would mean building mines and refineries elsewhere, and that is what the Quad countries are now trying to do. Critical minerals {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The episode showed how much of the world’s supply runs through one country. China mines about 60% of the world’s magnet rare earths and refines most other critical minerals, according to the IEA. Breaking that hold would mean building mines and refineries elsewhere, and that is what the Quad countries are now trying to do. Critical minerals {{/usCountry}}

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Critical minerals are raw materials a country considers essential to its economy and security. A country draws up its own list, based on its own needs. India’s mining ministry named 30 in 2023, in a range that went from lithium for batteries to gallium for computer chips.

Rare earths are a single category. They are a group of 17 metals, and despite the name, they are fairly common in the Earth’s crust. But deposits rich enough to mine are less common, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), a US government science agency.

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Their biggest use is in permanent magnets, which account for about 95% of rare earth consumption by value, the IEA says. These magnets go into electric vehicle motors and defence equipment, among other uses.

Gallium goes mainly into chips. Integrated circuits accounted for 73% of the gallium used in the US, the USGS says. The metal is also becoming more important for artificial intelligence. Data centres built for AI may need gallium equal to up to 10% of today’s world supply by 2030, the IEA estimated last year.

Also read: Not an embargo: China is using the pen to control rare-earth supply

Sources

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For rare earths and gallium, most of the world’s supply starts in China. The country mined about 70% of all the world’s rare earths in 2025, according to the USGS. The US came a distant second.

Processing is even more concentrated. China’s share of rare earth refining fell to 85% in 2025, from 90% in 2023, as new plants opened in the US and Malaysia, the IEA said in July. China also made 94% of the world’s sintered rare earth magnets in 2024, the agency said in April.

Gallium is more lopsided still. China produced 99% of the world’s primary gallium in 2025, the USGS says. The pattern holds for many other minerals too, with China the leading refiner of most of the key minerals the IEA tracks.

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Reserves, though, are spread more widely. China has an estimated 44 million tonnes of rare earth oxides, and Brazil 21 million tonnes, according to the USGS. India’s Department of Atomic Energy told Parliament in July 2025 that the country holds an estimated 8.52 million tonnes of rare earth oxide resources, most of it in monazite in beach and inland sands. (Resource estimates are broader than reserves)

Difficult production

Having deposits is not enough and most of the hard work comes after mining.

Miners dig up rare earth ore and concentrate it. The concentrate is usually dissolved in strong acids, according to a 2014 review in the journal Minerals Engineering.

Separating the metals is another tricky part. The 17 elements are so alike chemically that separating them is “particularly difficult”, two chemists wrote in a 2019 review in the journal Science. Industrial plants can use hundreds of separation stages, the 2014 review adds. The separated oxides must then be turned into metals and alloys before magnets can be made.

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Many rare earth ores also contain radioactive thorium and uranium, one reason extraction remains challenging, researchers wrote in a 2026 review in the journal Hydrometallurgy.

Gallium is hard to come by for a different reason. It is recovered mostly as a by-product at alumina refineries, the plants that turn bauxite into the white powder used to make aluminium. A country that wants gallium therefore needs refineries willing to add recovery equipment. Plants in Germany, Hungary, Kazakhstan and Ukraine have stopped making gallium since 2013, the USGS says.

All of this takes time. Mines that opened between 2010 and 2019 took more than 16 years on average to go from discovery to first production, the IEA says.

Outside China, only a few companies supply the equipment needed for processing, and orders can take a long time to fill, the agency said in July.

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Also read: From dead battery to new metal, the science of black mass that India will no longer export

US-China fight

China’s curbs are one side of a wider fight over technology. “The United States has wielded export controls on advanced chips, while China has responded with curbs on sales of key minerals,” Thijs van de Graaf, a political scientist at Ghent University, wrote last year in a magazine published by the International Monetary Fund.

China first required export licences for gallium and germanium in August 2023, a move analysts saw as a response to US efforts to curb its technological advances, Reuters reported. In December 2024, it banned gallium exports to the US, a day after Washington’s latest crackdown on China’s chip sector.

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Rare earths followed in April 2025, when Beijing put controls on seven of them in response to Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods. In October, it added five more and said it would review case by case any rare earth exports for making advanced chips or for AI research with potential military use.

Beijing has since eased off. After Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea last year, Beijing suspended its October rules, a pause now extended to January 10. Its ban on gallium exports to the US is suspended until November 27.

In a separate dispute, China has effectively blocked exports of key critical minerals to Japan for nearly a year, after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made remarks on Taiwan.

Also read: India’s mineral security cannot rest on mines alone

Catching up

The US has been trying to catch up on several fronts. At home, it has rebuilt part of its rare earth supply. A California mine was the main source of the country’s rare earth concentrates in 2025. US reliance on imported rare earth compounds and metals fell from more than 90% in 2021-23 to 53% in 2024, before rising to 67% in 2025 as imports climbed, the USGS says.

Washington is also putting in money. In July 2025, the Pentagon agreed to buy $400 million of the California miner’s shares. It also guaranteed buyers for all the magnets from the miner’s planned second factory for 10 years, and set a minimum price for the rare earth oxide the miner sells, Reuters reported.

The US has also turned to allies. Trump and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese signed a critical minerals framework in October 2025, and both committed at least $1 billion each to projects within six months, Reuters reported.

One of the projects is a gallium plant at a US aluminium producer’s refinery in Western Australia, which Japan is also backing. The company says it could supply up to 10% of the world’s gallium.

The US last produced primary gallium in 1987.

India’s push

India has sizeable rare earth deposits but mined only 2,900 tonnes in 2025, less than 1% of world output, by USGS figures.

Most of India’s rare earths are in monazite, a beach sand mineral that also contains uranium and thorium. Monazite is a prescribed substance under India’s atomic energy law. A state-run company under the Department of Atomic Energy turns it into rare earth oxides.

In November 2025, the Union Cabinet approved a ₹7,280 crore scheme to build 6,000 tonnes a year of rare earth magnet capacity. India meets its demand for these magnets mainly through imports, the government said at the time.

The broader push runs through the National Critical Mineral Mission, approved in January 2025. It combines ₹16,300 crore of government spending with ₹18,000 crore expected from public sector companies over seven years.

On November 10, India also banned exports of black mass, the powder made by shredding used lithium-ion batteries, to secure the metals in it for Indian recyclers. Gallium is another gap. India’s refineries could make about 7 million tonnes of alumina a year in 2022, but the country relies on imported gallium, according to researchers at a state-run aluminium company.

India and the US signed a framework on critical minerals and rare earths in May, covering mining, processing, recycling and investment.

What's ahead?

The Quad’s joint effort began only last year. Its foreign ministers launched a critical minerals initiative in July 2025, and in May this year, they said they intend to raise up to $20 billion for projects, Reuters reported. Mumbai will host the first Quad Business Leaders’ Forum in early 2027, PM Modi announced at the summit.

Building supply chains for magnet rare earths outside China would need about $60 billion over the next decade, the IEA estimates. China’s share of rare earth refining could fall to 70% by 2035 if planned projects go ahead on schedule, the agency said.

The nearer tests are China’s two pauses. Its suspension of the gallium ban for the US is due to end on November 27, and the pause on its wider rules on January 10. Trump heads next to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China, hosted by Xi. He is scheduled to meet Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin together on Thursday.