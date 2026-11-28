After having lived and worked in Delhi NCR for 15 years, I relocated to a cleaner city earlier this year, a city which just had cleaner air. My professional experience and education gave me this privilege and, therefore, my family members and I could make this choice. However, not every citizen living in Delhi NCR has this luxury. For some, it is the lure of a lucrative job, quality education for children, ancestral home or just a sense of belonging to this city which has been the ‘melting pot’ of cultures and civilisations, a fortress everyone wanted control over. Ironically, many are now considering moving away from it as it is no longer ‘liveable’. For many in the smaller towns, it still remains the land of opportunities and supposedly a city which would provide a better quality of life. Little do people realise that this better life is dependent on air-conditioners in the summers and air purifiers during winters. If we factor in the health disorders, the opportunity cost, as also the cost of living in the capital city has clearly increased manifold.

Pollution (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Article 21 of the Constitution of India provides for the right to life and personal liberty to every citizen of this country. This means every citizen has the right to live with dignity and this includes living in a clean and healthy environment, as laid down by the Supreme Court, through a number of its judgments. Not to forget, the citizens also have a fundamental duty under Article 51A(g) of Constitution of India to protect the environment. The directive principles of state policy under Article 48A provides that the state shall endeavour to protect the environment. While it is the duty of the citizens to live responsibly and ensure that they cause minimum damage to the environment, it is not just a duty but also an obligation of the state, that is the government, to ensure that it provides a clean and healthy environment to its citizens, as it is their fundamental right. If citizens have to move out of a city they once called home, our government has clearly failed to fulfil its obligation and responsibility.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

{{^usCountry}} We look up to our elected representatives and our government, to ensure that they provide good living conditions to all the citizens. It is the responsibility of the state to ensure that the industries which are allowed to operate do so in a non-polluting manner. The statutory authorities like the Central Pollution Control Board and more importantly the state pollution control boards and the pollution control committees, like in Delhi, have to ensure that only non-polluting industries are allowed to operate. The environmental consents and clearances granted by the statutory authorities are all conditional and could be revoked by them whenever there is a violation of the prescribed emission standards and related norms. Even in the plethora of judgments passed by the Supreme Court and various high courts, a number of directions have been issued to the governments to prevent and curb air pollution but there has been minimal improvement on the ground. Especially for Delhi NCR, there have been numerous judgments passed by the high court and more importantly the Supreme Court but like always implementation is the challenge. If countries like China could solve their air pollution woes through strict emission caps, coal-to-gas/electric heating shifts, factory upgrades, public transit expansion, and stricter enforcement, why can’t we in India or Delhi NCR do it? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} We look up to our elected representatives and our government, to ensure that they provide good living conditions to all the citizens. It is the responsibility of the state to ensure that the industries which are allowed to operate do so in a non-polluting manner. The statutory authorities like the Central Pollution Control Board and more importantly the state pollution control boards and the pollution control committees, like in Delhi, have to ensure that only non-polluting industries are allowed to operate. The environmental consents and clearances granted by the statutory authorities are all conditional and could be revoked by them whenever there is a violation of the prescribed emission standards and related norms. Even in the plethora of judgments passed by the Supreme Court and various high courts, a number of directions have been issued to the governments to prevent and curb air pollution but there has been minimal improvement on the ground. Especially for Delhi NCR, there have been numerous judgments passed by the high court and more importantly the Supreme Court but like always implementation is the challenge. If countries like China could solve their air pollution woes through strict emission caps, coal-to-gas/electric heating shifts, factory upgrades, public transit expansion, and stricter enforcement, why can’t we in India or Delhi NCR do it? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

We had EPCA earlier, which was replaced by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a permanent statutory body constituted by the Central Government to solve the pollution crisis of NCR. CAQM was constituted in 2021 and in five years it is still struggling to find the cause of Delhi’s pollution. Probably, this is why it constituted a sub-committee in October this year to identify areas where pollution sources adversely affect air quality and also the major polluting activities in these areas. So many writs have been filed under Articles 226 and 32 of the Constitution of India. So many original applications have been filed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The Supreme Court, the high courts, the NGT keep passing judgments, the committees and authorities keep submitting reports and recommendations, the citizens keep filing writs but the ground reality remains unchanged. If the courts are also helpless, should the citizens stop paying taxes or should they just elect governments which shall be sensitive to the environment and make the national capital and the country clean and liveable?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Nawneet Vibhaw, senior director and head, School of Law, UPES.