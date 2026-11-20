As businesses grow in scale, complexity and global influence, the structures that once supported their success must evolve to meet changing economic realities. Across India's corporate landscape, established business houses are increasingly navigating the challenge of preserving their institutional legacy while adapting to contemporary expectations of transparency, accountability and professional management. The question is no longer simply how businesses can sustain their historical achievements, but how they can remain relevant, competitive and responsible in an increasingly demanding economic environment. Business legacy with modern corporate governance (Representative Image)

For generations, several of India's prominent business institutions have been built on long-term vision, family ownership and a commitment to social development. These structures provided stability, protected businesses from short-term market fluctuations and allowed promoters to pursue investments that required considerable time and capital. However, as the Indian economy becomes more integrated with global financial markets, the expectations surrounding corporate governance are also changing. Investors, regulators and other stakeholders increasingly expect organisations to demonstrate greater transparency in decision-making, financial reporting and ownership structures.

For example, Tata Sons presents a particularly distinctive case, with nearly two-thirds of its ownership held by philanthropic trusts, including the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust. This structure has historically helped preserve the group's institutional independence and supported its philanthropic commitments. However, it also makes the question of ownership, accountability and governance particularly significant as the institution evolves.

This shift does not necessarily indicate that traditional business models have outlived their relevance. Rather, it highlights the importance of adapting established governance frameworks to accommodate the demands of a modern economy. Closely held ownership structures can offer strategic continuity, but they must also ensure that institutional interests do not become disconnected from broader stakeholder expectations. Strong governance mechanisms, independent board oversight and clearly defined accountability structures are essential to maintaining confidence in large organisations.

The closely held structure of Tata Sons served an important purpose in its formative years, protecting long-term capital and philanthropic interests in a very different economic environment. However, as India's financial architecture and capital markets have matured, the evolution of such an institution towards greater public accountability can be viewed as a natural progression rather than a departure from its founding philosophy.

Professional management has emerged as another important factor in this transition. As conglomerates diversify into technology, infrastructure, manufacturing, financial services and international markets, their operational requirements become increasingly complex. Leadership must therefore extend beyond traditional ownership arrangements to incorporate specialised expertise, strategic planning and effective resource allocation. The growing participation of professional executives in senior management positions reflects a wider recognition that institutional success depends on the quality of decision-making rather than ownership alone.

Capital markets also have an increasingly important role in this evolving corporate environment. Public listings can provide businesses with access to a wider investor base, improve price discovery and create additional avenues for raising capital. They also introduce greater disclosure requirements and market scrutiny, encouraging organisations to strengthen their financial and governance practices. For investors, participation in established businesses can create opportunities to benefit from long-term value creation rather than limiting wealth generation to promoters and institutional shareholders.

This argument assumes particular significance in the context of Tata Sons. While investors can already participate in the group's listed companies such as TCS, Tata Motors and Titan, the holding company also represents interests in valuable unlisted businesses, emerging technology ventures and other assets that are not directly accessible to public shareholders. A listing of Tata Sons could provide a transparent mechanism for price discovery and allow a wider pool of investors to participate in the value created at the holding-company level.

However, public participation must be accompanied by structures that protect long-term business interests. Market expectations can sometimes encourage a focus on quarterly performance, potentially conflicting with investments that require substantial capital and extended gestation periods. Industries such as semiconductor manufacturing, renewable energy, advanced battery technology and infrastructure cannot always be evaluated through immediate financial returns. Their development requires patient capital, consistent policy support and the willingness to absorb short-term uncertainty in pursuit of long-term economic value.

This makes the balance between public accountability and strategic independence particularly important. Businesses must develop governance models that accommodate shareholder participation without compromising their ability to make decisions based on long-term objectives. Clear ownership arrangements, independent oversight and well-defined voting rights can help reconcile these interests. Equally, philanthropic foundations and institutional trusts associated with legacy businesses must retain the ability to pursue social objectives without creating ambiguities in corporate decision-making.

The implications extend beyond individual companies. Large business conglomerates play a significant role in employment generation, infrastructure development, technological innovation and India's integration into global supply chains. Their governance standards consequently influence investor confidence and perceptions of the country's broader business environment. As India seeks to strengthen its position as a major global economic power, the ability of its institutions to demonstrate credible, transparent and sustainable management will become increasingly important.

There is also a wider social dimension to this transition. Businesses that have historically contributed to education, health care and community development must find ways to sustain these commitments while responding to changing commercial priorities. Corporate responsibility cannot remain dependent solely on the personal convictions of individual promoters. It must become embedded in institutional structures, financial planning and measurable commitments that can survive leadership transitions. Jamshedji Tata's philosophy that the community is not merely a stakeholder in business, but the very purpose of its existence remains relevant to this transition. If the original model of private trusteeship helped institutionalise this commitment, a more transparent and publicly accountable structure could represent its evolution for a new economic era.

Ultimately, the future of India's established business institutions will depend on their ability to reconcile continuity with change. Preserving a legacy should not mean preserving every structure through which it was originally built. Similarly, embracing modern corporate practices should not require abandoning the values that gave an institution its identity. The challenge is to create governance systems that protect long-term vision while strengthening transparency, accountability and public confidence. As India's economic ambitions expand, businesses that successfully achieve this balance will be better positioned to create enduring value for investors, employees and the wider society.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Rameesh Kailasam, founder, Rameesh Kailasam Strategic Advisory, and former president and CEO, IndiaTech.org.