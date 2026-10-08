How manufacturing ideas could change agriculture

Imagine pouring your heart and soul into a year’s work, only to have your fate decided by a passing cloud or a rogue hailstorm. Ask any farmer what really determines their income, and you’ll hear stories about the whims of the monsoon, the heartbreak of a March hailstorm, or the anxiety as three unseasonably warm days threaten an entire harvest. Despite centuries of accumulated wisdom, Indian agriculture still depends on luck. This is the cycle we’ve inherited: sow, wait, pray, harvest… a system that’s kept us fed for generations but is now outpaced by a world hungry for fresh, high-quality, chemical-free food all year round, not just during harvest season.

Agriculture (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

But what if agriculture didn’t have to be a gamble? What if the harvest wasn’t a roll of the dice, but a product of purposeful design? In a bold attempt to outsmart nature, global agri-tech giants moved farming indoors, under the glow of LED lights, with crops stacked high in trays, shielded from every drop of rain and gust of wind. Investors allocated billions to what was recognised as the industrial revolution of agriculture. But 2025 delivered a rude awakening: fourteen controlled-environment agriculture firms shut their doors within the year. Giants like Plenty ($940 million raised), Bowery ($700 million), and AeroFarms (the poster child with $244 million) all collapsed. Nearly $2 billion evaporated before anyone could blink, and the irony? The crops prospered, but the business wilted. They swapped free sunlight for expensive, 24/7 electricity. A Wageningen University study even revealed that Dutch indoor-grown lettuce left a larger carbon footprint than Italian open-field lettuce trucked across Europe. The verdict was clear: Indoor farming delivered better food, but the unit economics didn’t work. And affordability walked out the door.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Here's where the story takes a turn. When people talk about bringing manufacturing thinking to agriculture, most picture endless conveyor belts and cookie-cutter crops rolling off assembly lines. But India has already run this experiment, just not with vegetables. Look at how Amul transformed dairy: Millions of small, scattered producers, standardised through rigorous testing, cold-chain discipline, and quality protocols, until a litre of milk in Kashmir was as safe and consistent as one in Kanyakumari, at a price nearly every household could afford. That's the discipline agriculture needs: Not glass boxes and neon-lit racks, but tight process control applied at scale, so that quality and safety aren't left to chance or season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's where the story takes a turn. When people talk about bringing manufacturing thinking to agriculture, most picture endless conveyor belts and cookie-cutter crops rolling off assembly lines. But India has already run this experiment, just not with vegetables. Look at how Amul transformed dairy: Millions of small, scattered producers, standardised through rigorous testing, cold-chain discipline, and quality protocols, until a litre of milk in Kashmir was as safe and consistent as one in Kanyakumari, at a price nearly every household could afford. That's the discipline agriculture needs: Not glass boxes and neon-lit racks, but tight process control applied at scale, so that quality and safety aren't left to chance or season. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

By this logic, India is positioned not just to follow, but to spearhead the next agricultural revolution on our own terms. Western models buckle under the burden of costly land, high wages, and limited sunlight, forcing farms indoors and driving electricity bills sky-high. India sits on the flip side: abundant sunlight, affordable land and labour, and a billion-plus eager consumers. The sun is free. Our mission isn’t to manufacture light, but to design systems that bring order and predictability to the art of growing. At its core, agriculture is the science of capturing every possible ray of sunlight and transforming it into valuable, market-ready crops. The more efficiently we harness the sun, the more abundant and profitable our harvests become.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Process discipline cannot be limited to the farm gate; it must also apply to the type of crop that is sown. In the manufacturing sector, making more than the market can absorb is not a sign of success, but waste inventory that eats into profit margins rather than increasing them. India has not yet learned that lesson. Although we are the world's second-largest producer of vegetables after China, we still lose a staggering amount worth ₹1.53 lakh crore of fresh produce each year before it ever gets to a market stall, since sowing is still akin to throwing darts with your eyes closed: too many farmers grow the same crop, which floods the market and drives prices down. This is not a case of shortage but one of overproduction without any plan, precisely the kind of waste that manufacturing has taken decades to eliminate from its operations. The solution is not to abandon the fields and go into factories, but to apply the same demand-driven thinking to decisions about sowing: when to plant, how much to plant, and to what standard. We need to replace guesswork with a systematic process.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This is the mission we’ve poured 14 years into reimagining farming with aeroponics. Picture crops thriving above ground, roots misted with nutrients, using just a fraction of the water and land traditional farming demands, all while basking in natural sunlight, not hidden away in expensive, energy-hungry boxes. The payoff? Nearly a tonne of leafy greens like spinach, amaranthus, coriander, mint and more - every acre, every day. Our yields rival the best in the Netherlands, Singapore, and China. With consistency comes a new equation: Quality and food safety aren’t expensive luxuries, but standard features. It’s not an overnight fix, but it changes the financial landscape for years to come.

But none of this is automatic. Making pesticide-free, high-quality food affordable for everyone is an engineering challenge at heart, and that means it’s solvable. The entire next chapter deals with scale by using methods based on processes to support small farmers, combining small plots into highly productive facilities, and considering food security as a national infrastructure similar to that of electricity and water; if these measures are taken, then India's hundred million small farms will become more predictable, more profitable, and more consistent. They’ll constitute the foundation of a new era, where process thinking and our natural advantages make good food a daily certainty, not a seasonal gamble.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Pradeep Ram, co-founder, AgResearch Labs.