Architecture behind India’s data centre boom

India’s data center market is on the cusp of a step change, yet the building at its center is still treated as an afterthought in commercial real estate: A windowless, utilitarian box handed over to engineers to simply fill with racks and route with power. As India’s data centre capacity races from an estimated 1.2–1.3 GW today toward a projected 5-8 GW by 2030 (Bernstein Forecast), clinging to this outdated perception has become a critical vulnerability. Data Centres

We are no longer just housing servers; we are building the physical engines of the AI economy. Architecture has evolved from a peripheral layer to the core framework that makes this hyper-growth sustainable, scalable, and viable.

The conversation must shift from raw capacity to intelligent capability, which requires spatial foresight.

India generates about 20% of the world’s data but holds only about 3% of global data centre capacity (IBEF). Mumbai remains the leading hub, with Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune emerging as secondary markets (IBEF, citing Vestian), and expansion is now spreading from the major cities to places where land, electricity and networking line up (IBEF). Each of those sites asks a different question of the building.

Consider the immediate physical impact of Artificial Intelligence. AI-native workloads are unprecedentedly dense and run incredibly hot. The necessary shift from traditional air cooling to advanced liquid cooling is frequently, and incorrectly, dismissed as a purely mechanical upgrade. In reality, it dictates the entire anatomy of a building.

Accommodating complex liquid piping networks, managing reinforced plant loads, and designing infallible leak-containment zones require precise architectural integration from day one, and that integration must be clash free: every pipe, tray, duct and containment line resolved in one coordinated model before a single component is fabricated. The decisions are made early and are hard to reverse. A new build can provision chilled-water loops and liquid-to-liquid distribution units from the start, whereas retrofits are often confined to more limited liquid-to-air options. In India’s hot, humid climate chillers typically remain necessary, so mechanical plant space cannot be traded away. An architect’s role is to design a structural nervous system that manages today’s thermal realities while remaining flexible enough for tomorrow’s unknown technological shifts.

Pre-engineered buildings (PEBs) have become the quiet workhorse of India’s build-out, and they are no longer simple sheds. Factory-built components assembled on site accelerate time to market, allow capacity to be added in modular phases, and can be pre-certified for safety and energy performance. The new-age nuance is that a PEB shell must now be designed around the services it will carry: spans, mezzanines and roof zones sized for liquid-cooling plant, planned routes for piping and containment, and connection details coordinated to factory tolerances. That precision is exactly why the design and development of clash-free services cannot be left to site coordination.

The newest levers on footprint work together. Densification means that the same megawatt occupies far less white space than a legacy air-cooled hall. Direct-to-chip cooling lowers cooling energy, prefabricated and modular construction lets capacity be added in stages without sprawling site works, and storage and renewable sourcing are planned inside the campus master plan rather than beyond the fence.

Furthermore, the sheer scale of modern hyperscale campuses demands a master-planning approach that engineering alone cannot fulfill. India’s established hubs in Mumbai and Chennai, alongside rapidly emerging AI centres like Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, are witnessing sprawling, multi-gigawatt campus developments. The true test of these facilities is not how they operate on day one, but how they can sustain themselves.

Self-sufficiency starts with power and water. IBEF calls power and cooling the biggest constraint to scaling, and notes that sustainable growth depends on reliable grid supply, renewable integration and resource-efficient cooling and water management. Closed-loop cooling, on-site storage and captive or open-access renewable sourcing therefore belong in the blueprint, not bolted on as an afterthought.

Hyperscale customers tolerate almost no downtime. Uptime Institute’s Tier III standard requires that equipment can be maintained or replaced without shutting anything down, and Tier IV adds fault tolerance, so that a failure or an interrupted distribution path does not affect IT operations. In the hyperscale world, growth cannot equal downtime. Designing separate, non-intersecting pathways for heavy construction crews and daily IT operations ensures that a new data hall can be built without risking a millisecond of disruption to the existing infrastructure. This level of foresight, balancing stringent security perimeters, advanced fire safety, and frictionless phased expansion, is fundamentally an architectural discipline.

Land: Footprint is the starting constraint. Expansion is moving to wherever suitable land, electricity and networking coincide (IBEF), and real estate alone accounts for about 20% of data center capex (IBEF, citing India Ratings and Research). How many megawatts an acre can carry is an architectural question.

Permits: Approvals are where design intent meets regulation, and the policy backdrop is supportive: Union Budget FY27 gives foreign cloud companies operating through Indian data centers a tax holiday from FY27 to FY47 (IBEF), and the DPDP Act, 2023 frames compliant data hosting. Fire, egress and security strategies resolved at concept stage keep approvals on schedule.

Execution (EPC): India builds at roughly $ 60-70 million per MW, well below mature Asia-Pacific markets (IBEF, citing Vestian). Protecting that advantage at speed is what prefabrication, PEB shells and a coordinated services model are for: they make delivery predictable.

Operations and maintenance: A building is lived in for decades. Maintainability, meaning access to plant, isolation of liquid loops and space for replacement, has to be drawn in, not discovered. Beyond the perimeter wall, there is a growing civic imperative. As data centers multiply and edge computing brings them closer to population centers, they increasingly encroach upon urban environments. A monolithic, windowless concrete block is an intimidating, unwelcoming neighbour. Thoughtful architecture humanises these digital fortresses. Through intelligent facade articulation, strategic landscaping, and intuitive site flow, architects can transform an industrial monolith into a structure that respects its local context. Gaining community acceptance is not a metric found on an IT spreadsheet, but it is vital for smooth, long-term operational harmony.

Finally, the investment case for these structures is inextricably linked to their adaptability. Announced projects are valued at about $ 60-70 billion over the next five years, mainly hyperscale platforms and joint ventures, and foreign institutional investors supplied almost 80% of the $ 13-15 billion invested in 2020–2024 (IBEF, citing Vestian). Global investors are looking for assets that will not face obsolescence in five years.

As India cements its position as a global digital powerhouse, the buildings that house our data must be as sophisticated as the technology inside them. Architecture is the crucial bridge between digital ambition and physical reality. By placing spatial intelligence at the inception of these projects, we move beyond merely storing servers to engineering resilient, adaptable infrastructures capable of powering the future.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Parish Kapse, co-founder and director, Team One Architects.