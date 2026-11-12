Enabling AI to win India’s wars

Little noticed in the press reports of October 28, is a momentous event in India’s military discourse, that the Integrated Staff under the CDS has signed a five-year MOU with Sarvam AI, to collaborate on research, knowledge management, training and decision support for the three-armed services, thereby retaining data and digital sovereignty within the country. Sarvam itself has stated that its national security division, Chanakya, will work on providing decision support, target acquisition and data fusion across the sensor-to-shooter loop. This is a great and inevitable step forward in creating the system to wage the warfare of the future. For both the three services as well as Sarvam, this could mean a huge step forward, both strategically and financially. To execute this contract Sarvam will have to develop software for satellite imaging interpreting as well as integrating that imagery with radar, UAV, Electronic intelligence and others, prioritisation of this data, and presenting all of it to the proposed theatre commanders. AI (Photo credit: Unsplash)

Some questions arise, some tactical, some strategic and some technical. To enable identification of targets by satellite surveillance, the information received has to be compared with an existing model of military installations, ships, aircraft, missile launchers and changes in infrastructure. The answers thus produced have to be fused with what radars UAVs and electronic surveillance reveals. Here arises the question of the time required by the system to convert sensory data to target coordinates. These capabilities are not owned by Sarvam currently and will presumably be developed. Sarvam currently does not, for instance, have the competing power of the systems currently being used by the US, namely, Maven, developed by Palantir. Maven, for instance, used in just CENTCOM, drew upon 179 sources, had 20,000 users, and could generate 1.000 targets in 24 hours. Presumably, waging one of India’s wars would involve a capability 100 times larger, considering India’s geography of conflict. So, it would be premature to assess what level of compute capability would be required, whether 50 or 100 petaflops. However, it can safely be said that Sarvam will either have to transform from a foundational model to a targeting, data fusion, and combat management system, and hence a larger computing capacity. That is where most of the money will have to be spent, which correctly in this case will come from the defence budget.

However, a number of questions arise at the very highest levels. The Iran war was not fought in the shadow of a nuclear threshold. At the same time In India, a major view prevalent is that future wars will look like Operation Sindoor multiplied a hundred times. That is to say, wars, if fought on land, will be across borders, and not at the border. During Sindoor, success came India’s way because we had precise target coordinates, inside Pakistan. So, we can assume that we are already halfway there since we already have targeting folders. However, to generate a battle management plan, AI would still need what the US terms a JIPOE, or, Joint Intelligence Preparation of the Operational Environment. The tricky bit will remain whether the AI system is educated about the limits of escalation, or not, or whether to rely on the human in the loop, to decide the termination of operations. The cost of Maven eventually came out at roughly $1.4 billion, but Indian costs will be a fraction of that. There is yet another doubt, which is, that in the Iran war, the output of Maven was analysed by Anthropic’s Claude large language model, which we presumably have some deficiencies as no Indian system has the computing power of any advanced model. There is no compulsion that we have to go down the same path as Maven, particularly since the targets chosen in Iran did not produce the desired political results. There is also a consideration specific to our scenario, which is that we are a hugely asymmetric power compared to China, and, therefore, should we depend wholly on a machine to conduct hostilities when, in the past, it has been human intervention that kept the action spiralling out into a full-scale war, a perfectly doomsday scenario. It is also doubtful whether in the event of a possibly much larger conflict, over say, Taiwan, with the US as a participant, both sides would accept a machine to take all the decisions, no matter how many doctrines have been fed into it, particularly when the initial steps would necessarily be space war, from which there are no steps backward.

For the Navy, there are issues of seminal concern. The Indian Ocean is one integrated theater, both geographically and doctrinally. The Iran war resulted in a ship sinking south of Sri Lanka. Maven had access to US military doctrine and concepts, with documents such as Joint Operations (Joint Publications 3.0) and Joint Targeting (JP3-60). Running parallel to signing this MOU, should be an inter-services project to write an AI architecture, separately, that understands how our armed forces think, plan, organis and fight. This architecture should have the freedom to challenge assumptions in doctrine, the biggest of which is - what is the logic of a massive China threat, or, what might be the political purpose of a war with Pakistan. Certainly at the tactical level, there are no arguments against a command decision support system, which in one form or another already exists, but in a tactical scenario AI systems will have to clearly be aware of, what are the rules of engagement [ROE], differentiating between starting an accidental war and getting in the first shot.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Raja Menon, rear admiral (retd), New Delhi.