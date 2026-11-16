How Agentic AI is transforming financial services

A customer checking the status of an insurance claim, a borrower deciding when to repay a loan, or a policyholder looking for help with a service request may see these as simple interactions. Behind each of them, however, sit multiple systems, databases, rules and operational teams. Artificial intelligence. (Thinkstock)

For financial institutions, the challenge has traditionally been less about having access to information and more about connecting that information to the right customer interaction and, ultimately, the right action.

This is where Agentic AI is beginning to change the way financial services organisations think about automation.

Unlike traditional automation, which largely follows predefined scripts and workflows, Agentic AI can interpret customer intent, bring together relevant context, access enterprise systems and execute defined actions. The opportunity, therefore, is not simply to automate conversations. It is to connect conversation, context, decision and action.

For banks, NBFCs and insurers, that distinction could be significant.

For years, financial institutions have invested in chatbots, IVR systems and automated contact centres. These systems have made it easier to handle high volumes of repetitive interactions, but many remain limited to answering predefined questions or routing customers to the appropriate team.

Agentic AI introduces another layer.

A customer asking about an insurance claim, for example, may not actually be looking for a status message. They may want to know why the claim is delayed, what is required from them and what they should do next.

In a deployment with a leading insurance provider, Noida-based AI company Rezo.ai integrated its AI platform with the insurer's database to enable customers to authenticate themselves, retrieve claim information and receive updates conversationally.

According to deployment data shared by Rezo.ai, the platform achieved an 86% autonomous resolution rate for claim-status inquiries, while automating 75% of overall inbound calls.

The significance of such a deployment goes beyond call automation. The AI is able to connect a customer's request with information residing inside enterprise systems and make that information accessible through a natural interaction.

The next evolution is to move from retrieval to action.

If a claim is delayed because a document is missing, for example, an AI system could potentially identify the missing requirement, communicate it to the customer, initiate the appropriate workflow and escalate the case when human intervention is required.

The difference is subtle but important: The AI is no longer simply answering a question; it is helping move the process forward.

The same principle becomes even more relevant in lending and collections.

A payment reminder is not equally relevant to every borrower. The appropriate engagement can depend on factors such as delinquency stage, previous interactions, payment behaviour, customer profile, preferred language or channel, and the reason for non-payment.

The question, therefore, moves from “How do we contact this customer?” to What should we do with this customer, when should we do it, and what should happen next?”

Agentic AI can bring together these signals and support a more contextual engagement strategy.

For example, a borrower who has historically made payments after a particular type of reminder may require a very different interaction from someone who has repeatedly broken payment commitments. Similarly, the next action after a conversation could vary depending on whether the customer commits to a payment, requests additional time, disputes an amount or requires human assistance.

This is where AI moves beyond conversational automation towards decision intelligence.

The objective is not to make more calls. It is to make the right interaction, at the right time, with the right context and the right next action.

The opportunity extends beyond customer service

The same architecture can be applied across multiple BFSI workflows.

In insurance, AI can assist with claims, policy servicing and customer requests.

In lending, it can support collections, repayment conversations, servicing and customer engagement.

In banking, it can help with service requests, product discovery and customer onboarding.

Within enterprises themselves, AI agents can increasingly assist employees by retrieving information, initiating workflows and coordinating tasks across internal systems.

The common thread is that these cases require more than a conversational interface.

They require access to enterprise data, integration with systems of record, authentication, business rules, workflow orchestration and clearly defined boundaries around what the AI can and cannot do.

This is also why simply adding an LLM to an existing customer-service workflow does not automatically create an Agentic AI system.

The real value comes when AI can understand the context of an interaction and connect that understanding to an enterprise action.

Traditional automation metrics may focus on call volumes, containment rates or average handling time. While these remain relevant, Agentic AI creates an opportunity to measure what happens after the interaction: Was the payment made? Was the claim progressed? Was the service request completed? Was the customer retained? Was the next step executed?

Ultimately, the value of AI in financial services may not be determined by how human-like the conversation sounds.

It may be determined by whether the conversation results in a better outcome.

For customers, that could mean less time navigating systems, fewer repetitive interactions and greater clarity around what needs to happen next.

For financial institutions, it could mean connecting the vast amount of customer and operational data they already possess to decisions and actions that improve efficiency, servicing and business outcomes.

The evolution of AI in BFSI is, therefore, not simply from human to machine. It is from conversation to context, from context to decision, and from decision to action.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Rashi Gupta, founder, REZO.AI.