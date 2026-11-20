India Inc is preparing for an AI-driven future. Companies are upskilling teams, redefining roles and investing in new technology. Yet amid all this focus on workforce readiness, one factor often gets overlooked: The health of the people expected to drive this change. AI (Pixabay)

That gap matters more as healthcare costs keep climbing. Aon, the global risk and health advisory firm, projects corporate medical plan costs in India will rise 10.1% in 2027, on top of an expected 11.5% this year. That is more than double general inflation. Group health insurance, meanwhile, works largely as a safety net for hospitalisation. So most of what companies spend on health goes into treating illness after it has turned serious, not into spotting it early.

This is the quiet economics of employee health care today. We pay for the last chapter of a health story and barely read the first. And when the bill rises each year, the usual response is to adjust the policy, not to ask where the costs are coming from.

The answer often starts years before a claim. Earlier this year, we studied health check-up data from two lakh employees for our Young Workforce Heart Health Report. Among those under 35, 58.5% had at least one flagged cardiovascular risk marker. Even among employees with a normal BMI, 60% had at least one flagged marker. These are signals, not diagnoses. But they show how much risk builds up quietly in a young workforce shaped by long hours at a desk, poor sleep and constant deadlines, often in people who look perfectly fit.

The annual check-up should catch much of this, and most companies already offer one. But for many employees, it ends the day the report arrives. Nobody follows up, and the next conversation about their health happens in a hospital.

Our India Inc. Health Benefits Benchmark 2026 shows why. Three in four companies offer annual health check-ups, but only one in four provides an OPD wallet or limit to cover follow-up consultations, tests and medicines. Companies pay to find the risk, then leave employees to act on it alone.

If prevention works, why isn’t it the default? Because until recently, it was hard to do well at scale. Following up with thousands of employees one by one cost too much. Budgets went into generic wellness programmes that treated everyone the same. And finance teams rarely saw proof that any of it worked.

AI changes all three.

First, follow-up becomes cheap. A system can spot that someone’s blood sugar is creeping up between check-ups, or that they skipped a recommended doctor’s visit, and send a nudge at the right time. It can do this for thousands of people at almost no extra cost.

Second, spending gets sharper. Employers can see which teams or locations carry the most health risk and direct money there, using pooled data, without seeing anyone’s personal records.

Third, results become measurable. When check-ups, consultations and claims sit in one system, a company can track whether flagged risks actually came down year on year. Health spending can finally be judged like any other business investment. AI also cuts the cost of running the system. It can read medical documents and handle routine claim checks, so doctors and claims teams can focus on decisions that need human judgement. Claims move faster, with less waste. Policy is moving the same way. In February, the Union health ministry launched SAHI, a national strategy for AI in healthcare, and BODH, a platform to test health AI tools on Indian data.

The bigger cost of poor health doesn’t show up in hospital bills. It shows up at work, in people who come in but can’t perform at their best. Deloitte estimated in 2022 that poor mental health costs Indian employers about ₹1.1 lakh crore a year, much of it through this kind of lost productivity.

But not all tiredness is stress. Some of it is physical, and easy to miss. When we analysed over four lakh routine health check-ups across 500+ cities, more than a third of employees were low on vitamin D or B12. Both are linked to fatigue, low mood and poor concentration. These weren’t hospital patients. They were regular employees who seemed fine. Prevention can make a measurable difference. In one employee wellness programme, absenteeism fell by 18%, while average wellness scores improved by 20%.

An unfit team costs a company money long before anyone files a claim.

All of this depends on one thing: Whether employees trust the system. Health is personal, and people engage only when they feel safe. Their employer should see overall trends, never their individual reports. They should control what they share. And AI should support their doctor, not replace one. Without that trust, people switch off, and the savings never arrive.

For decades, employee health has been treated as a cost to contain. In an AI-driven economy, it is closer to infrastructure. A data centre cannot run without power, and a company cannot grow without healthy people.

India has the talent to build with AI. The real question is whether we look after the people doing the building. Companies that act early will spend less on illness and get far more from their people.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Kiran Kalakuntla, CEO and co-founder, ekincare.