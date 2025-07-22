Rethinking global workforce planning in the age of AI

By 2030, an estimated 85 million jobs worldwide will go unfilled — spanning health care, manufacturing, technology, logistics, and more (PwC, 2023). At the same time, nations like India are producing millions of capable, motivated young workers ready to fill these roles. AI(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

And yet, demand and supply remain disconnected.

Why? Because the systems meant to bridge this gap — education pipelines, migration processes, skills development platforms — are outdated, misaligned, or broken. Companies struggle to find the right talent. Workers struggle to access the right opportunities. The result: a global mismatch that worsens by the year.

AI has long been discussed as a tool for predicting headcounts or automating simple recruitment tasks. But its true promise is far greater — and far more human.

Globally, over 80% of enterprises are either deploying or planning AI solutions, recognising its role not only in automation but in driving competitive advantage. AI’s economic potential is vast — with projections estimating a $15.7 trillion contribution to global GDP by 2030.

But the promise of AI goes far beyond simply forecasting shortages. It is laying the groundwork for a future workforce that is smarter, faster, and 10 times more capable — even in traditionally service-driven roles. In an AI-native economy, every worker — whether in hospitals, factories, or offices — will need to work alongside technology, adapting faster, learning continuously, and delivering greater value.

AI-powered tools are also enhancing service roles by automating routine tasks, allowing workers to focus on complex, high-value activities. This shift will require a workforce that is not only digitally literate but AI-native — capable of leveraging technology to amplify human judgement and creativity.

AI also transforms skills development by predicting future job market needs and tailoring learning pathways that prepare individuals not just for today's roles, but for tomorrow's opportunities. Through intelligent workforce platforms, employees can be guided into upskilling programs that align with emerging global demand — preventing the mismatch of supply and need that cripples so many industries today. AI systems are helping employers anticipate skill shortages 18–24 months in advance, guiding proactive learning investments that prevent disruption.

Another critical advantage is fraud detection and documentation. AI systems can monitor migration patterns, flag unusual activity, and detect signs of potential exploitation — closing loopholes that have long been exploited by unethical agents in global labour markets. In high-risk sectors like healthcare migration, this can protect thousands of vulnerable workers from fraudulent recruitment practices. With healthcare migration fraud rising by 30% globally, AI tools are now essential in monitoring credential authenticity and detecting exploitative recruitment schemes.

Perhaps most transformative of all is AI’s role in recruiting and skills matching. Intelligent systems can now assess not just qualifications but competencies, potential, and cultural fit — connecting the right candidate to the right role based on verified abilities and readiness, rather than geography, guesswork, or outdated credentialing.

This allows for genuinely merit-based hiring and proactive placement, enabling global companies to build stronger, future-ready teams. Advanced AI platforms assess candidates’ adaptability, cognitive skills, and cultural alignment, enabling merit-based placement regardless of geographic origin — critical for sectors like health care where cross-border mobility is growing.

Done responsibly, this use of AI makes workforce planning not only faster and more efficient — but fairer, safer, and more human-centric.

Nowhere is the reinvention of workforce planning more urgent—or more transformative—than in health care. Faced with rising demand, aging populations, and critical talent shortages, healthcare systems worldwide are turning to AI not just to improve patient outcomes, but to make their workforces more agile and resilient.

AI helps hospitals and clinics predict staffing needs by analysing patient volumes, seasonal patterns, and bed occupancy rates. It supports internal mobility by identifying clinicians who can be reskilled for adjacent roles in times of shortage. It enables smarter hiring by matching candidates to the most pressing needs based on up-to-date qualifications and adaptability data.

Health care AI systems are already being used in NHS hospitals to manage seasonal staffing fluctuations and ICU demands, with pilot projects showing a 15–20% improvement in resource allocation accuracy. Similarly, manufacturers are training technicians in predictive maintenance via AI platforms, while tech services firms are redeploying IT talent into high-demand areas such as AI governance and cybersecurity.

The future of workforce planning is cross-functional, data-informed, and deeply rooted in agility, and AI is making that vision possible.

But, technology, without ethics, solves nothing.

Across sectors like health care, migration, fraud is rising — up 30% in the last two years alone. Vulnerable workers are trapped by false promises, debt, and dead-end contracts. If AI systems are designed poorly — prioritising speed, profit, or efficiency without accountability — they risk scaling this exploitation globally.

Opaque algorithms could make decisions that no human can explain. Invisible biases could silently determine who moves, who waits, and who is left behind.

That is why AI-enabled workforce planning must be explainable, transparent, and accountable — not just efficient. If AI systems aren’t transparent, explainable (XAI), and regularly audited, they risk becoming yet another black box that hides injustice behind complexity.

The future of workforce planning is not simply about moving CVs across borders faster — it’s about fundamentally reshaping how we prepare, protect, and place global talent in an AI-driven world.

AI’s role must go beyond forecasting shortages. It must help build a generation of AI-native workers — people ready to thrive alongside intelligent systems, not be displaced by them.

This requires:

Predictive skills planning to guide education and training systems toward future demand.

AI-driven fraud detection to safeguard migrant workers and ensure ethical hiring.

Advanced talent matching — connecting global opportunities with the right candidates, based on merit and potential.

Continuous skills development platforms to keep workers competitive in an AI-shaped labour market.

We are already seeing the impact. In recruitment, AI reduces shortlisting time by up to 75%, cuts hiring costs, and accelerates time-to-hire — a critical advantage for industries facing talent shortages. AI-powered candidate engagement tools also boost response rates by as much as 50%, strengthening employer brands and improving retention.

For companies that embrace this change, the rewards are clear: McKinsey research shows S&P 500 firms strong in talent planning generate 300% more revenue per employee than their peers.

But without this transformation — without actively rewriting how global talent is developed and deployed — the world risks not just labor shortages, but a crippling capability gap that no amount of recruitment can fill.

India stands at the center of this shift. With 105 million youth aged 18–35 and an expected 40% share of the global workforce by 2030, its potential is unmatched.

But numbers are not enough. Without enforceable, ethical, tech-enabled systems — from skills development to migration oversight — this potential risks being wasted or, worse, exploited.

India can do more than supply talent. It can set the global standard for safe, fair, AI-driven workforce mobility — creating a model that other nations follow. A model that values human potential over profit. Skill over speed. Trust over transaction.

For countries like India, where 40% of the world’s working-age population will reside by 2030, this means becoming not just a supplier of global talent — but the standard-setter for how AI-powered, ethical workforce planning is done.

This is India’s moment — and its responsibility.

The future of workforce planning will be AI-powered. The question is whether it will also be fair, ethical, and human-centred.

Done right, AI can move global recruitment from reactive to predictive, from transactional to transformational. It can help countries like India lead not by chance, but by design — setting the gold standard for the ethical movement of talent across borders.

But this future won’t build itself. It requires deliberate choices — by governments, employers, technology leaders, and societies.

The disruption has begun. Deployment is already underway. The only question left is this: Will we shape this future with trust, transparency, and fairness — or let speed and cost define it for us?

This article is authored by Avinav Nigam, founder and CEO, TERN Group.