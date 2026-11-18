India's sanitation journey has entered a defining phase. Over the past decade, the Swachh Bharat Mission has transformed sanitation access, public awareness and institutional commitment. What began as a movement to eliminate open defecation now encompasses solid and liquid waste management, environmental cleanliness and sustainable service delivery. Menstrual Hygiene (Illustration: Shutterstock)

According to the ministry of jal shakti, by June 2026 India had constructed over 12.14 crore household toilets and 2.76 lakh community sanitary complexes; more than 5.69 lakh villages had achieved ODF Plus status. Approximately 5.34 lakh villages had solid waste management arrangements and 5.55 lakh had liquid waste management arrangements.

These achievements demonstrate India's capacity to mobilise resources and communities. Yet as sanitation systems mature, are they sufficiently responsive to the everyday needs of women and girls?

For women, sanitation is not merely about toilet availability. Privacy, security, menstrual hygiene, water, accessibility and maintenance determine whether facilities provide dignity and convenience.

Improved household sanitation has delivered measurable benefits. An October 2026 government publication reported findings from a study undertaken in collaboration with the ministry of jal shakti: 93% of surveyed women no longer feared harm from people or animals while defecating, while 91% reported saving up to an hour and avoiding travel of up to a kilometre.

These improvements contribute to safety, mobility and well-being. Yet a toilet without adequate water, lighting, privacy or maintenance may remain unsuitable despite being physically available. Planning must, therefore. prioritise reliable services alongside coverage.

Menstrual hygiene remains central to gender-responsive sanitation. The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5, 2019–21) reported that 77.3% of women aged 15–24 used hygienic menstrual protection methods, compared with 57.6% in NFHS-4. These figures illustrate progress, although they remain the latest comparable national survey estimates.

Access to products alone does not ensure menstrual dignity. Functional toilets, water, handwashing facilities, privacy and safe disposal are equally essential. Schools, workplaces, markets and public institutions must incorporate these requirements into design and operations. Gender responsiveness must also recognise pregnant women, elderly women and women with disabilities.

India's transition towards sustainable sanitation creates opportunities for women's participation in local governance. SBM-G Phase II emphasises sustaining ODF status and achieving ODF Plus Model villages through waste management and visual cleanliness.

Gram Panchayats, Gram Sabhas and Gram Panchayat Development Plans provide platforms for integrating women's priorities into investments. Self-help groups can identify gaps, support waste management enterprises, monitor facilities and strengthen behaviour change.

Meaningful participation must extend beyond consultation to planning, financial decisions and monitoring. Women should not remain mere beneficiaries; they must become active stakeholders in how sanitation systems function.

The next transformation must evaluate outcomes, not just infrastructure. In October 2026, the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation introduced Swachh Seva Aankalan, involving Gram Panchayats, Gram Sabhas and Village Water and Sanitation Committees in assessing services, including functionality and operation and maintenance of community assets.

This creates opportunities to monitor privacy, safety, menstrual hygiene, accessibility, water availability and women's satisfaction. Government, corporate partners and civil society can support capacity building, technical assistance and community engagement.

Women have traditionally led these community committees where they exist. Going forward, women can be enabled to lead their communities' sanitation agenda through skills and support to run services as businesses, and through participation in service delivery and governance.

India's achievements provide a foundation for sustainable development. The priority is reliable, inclusive and dignified services. Gender-responsive sanitation does not always require major new investments: Maintenance, appropriate design, safer facilities and stronger participation can improve existing systems.

Success must be measured not only through toilets constructed or villages declared ODF Plus, but through everyday experiences. A truly transformed system allows every woman and girl access to safe, functional facilities without compromising health, mobility or opportunity.

India has demonstrated that sanitation can become a national movement. Its next achievement must be ensuring that sanitation becomes an enduring foundation for gender equality, with women overseeing and driving these services.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Naina Lal Kidwai, Chair, India Sanitation Coalition, FICCI.