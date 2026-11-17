Thirty years ago, Geographic Information System (GIS) technology was largely the domain of specialists. Today, AI assistants and AI agents are making it more accessible through natural language interfaces and intelligent workflows. Geographic Information System (GIS) technology (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The technology has indeed come a long way and so has its adoption in India.

Over the years, greater awareness, technological advancements, an increased focus on data security and ease of use have transformed GIS into an essential capability for decision-making. It is now central to how India plans its cities, develops infrastructure, manages natural resources and delivers public services. What began as a specialised mapping technology has evolved into a powerful enabler of development across government, industry and society.

India's geospatial journey gained momentum in the 1990s, driven by economic reforms, advances in satellite technology and greater availability of Earth observation data. An important milestone came when ISRO selected GIS technology for developing the Natural Resources Information System. GIS adoption subsequently expanded across State Remote Sensing Application Centres.

During the 2000s, GIS became increasingly embedded in national development initiatives. Programmes such as the National Urban Information System and National Hydrology Project demonstrated GIS's growing role in urban planning and natural resource management. Over time, its adoption gained further momentum through initiatives such as the Restructured Accelerated Power Development and Reforms Programme (R-APDRP), the Smart Cities Mission, NIC’s Bharat Maps and large-scale usage of GIS in setting up telecommunications infrastructure by Reliance Jio. More recently, national initiatives such as PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan and SVAMITVA have further highlighted the importance of geospatial technology in integrated infrastructure planning, rural development and land administration, reinforcing its role in India's development priorities.

The convergence of GIS with Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things and digital twins is opening new possibilities for spatial intelligence. GeoAI enables organisations to analyse satellite imagery, detect changes, identify patterns and automate complex workflows. Applications range from crop monitoring and infrastructure inspection to environmental management and disaster preparedness.

Digital twins, integrating GIS with Building Information Modelling (BIM), sensors and operational data, enable dynamic representations of cities and infrastructure. Meanwhile, generative AI, AI assistants and AI agents are making geospatial capabilities more accessible through natural language interfaces and intelligent workflows.

The National Geospatial Policy 2022 provides an important foundation for a more accessible and innovation-driven ecosystem. India's opportunity now extends beyond technology adoption to developing original products, applications and intellectual property.

India-centric solutions, including the Indo ArcGIS portfolio and the Indian edition of ArcGIS Living Atlas, reflect this approach. Recent initiatives such as GeoSARAL demonstrate the expanding scope of indigenous geospatial innovation.

The larger opportunity is to develop solutions that address India's unique requirements while offering relevance to global markets.

Technology development must be accompanied by investment in talent. GIS education needs to extend beyond specialised geoinformatics programmes to disciplines such as engineering, management, economics and urban planning.

Industry–academia collaboration, research partnerships, mentorship and practical learning is essential. Initiatives undertaken by the GIS Academia Council of India (GACI) to continuously update GIS curricula and equip faculty members from various academic institutions with the knowledge and skills to integrate these evolving curricula into their courses are spearheading the development of industry-ready geospatial talent.

Spatial literacy must increasingly become a foundational capability across professions, enabling more people to understand and apply location intelligence.

As India's geospatial sector evolves, its ability to translate technological progress into meaningful outcomes will depend on strengthening its foundations. Sustained investment in foundational geospatial datasets, indigenous product development and spatial literacy will be critical to this journey.

With sustained collaboration among government, industry, academia and the innovation community, India has the opportunity to build a robust geospatial ecosystem that supports its development priorities and contributes to solving complex challenges worldwide.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Agendra Kumar, managing director, Esri India.