A new era of women’s empowerment

As we celebrate International Women’s Day, it is imperative to acknowledge the transformative strides India has made under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His unwavering commitment to women’s empowerment has reshaped the socio-economic landscape, fostering an environment where women are not just participants but leading stakeholders in the nation’s development. PM Narendra Modi interacts with beneficiaries of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme. (PTI)

The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) initiative has strengthened the foundation for girls’ education, ensuring that daughters are given equal opportunities to excel. The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) has enhanced dignity and health security for millions of women by providing clean cooking fuel. Meanwhile, the MUDRA Yojana has fueled women’s entrepreneurship, enabling countless women to become self-reliant job creators instead of job seekers.

These pioneering initiatives reflect the government’s holistic approach to empowerment, encompassing education, financial independence, and health security. By investing in these crucial areas, the government has laid a strong foundation for a more inclusive and progressive society, where women are at the forefront of India’s growth story.

Through Sangini Saheli, our women and children welfare initiative, we have empowered over 1,000 women across Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi by working alongside Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to foster economic independence, skill development, and confidence-building in marginalised communities. Recognising education as the bedrock of empowerment, we actively promote literacy programmes and vocational training to enhance life skills. Our efforts extend beyond economic empowerment to address critical social issues, including health, hygiene, and sanitation. SHGs under Sangini Saheli are engaged in the production of eco-friendly hygiene products, such as reusable sanitary pads and bioenzyme-based cleaning solutions, ensuring both affordability and sustainability.

To break societal taboos surrounding menstrual and personal hygiene, we conduct awareness workshops, fostering open discussions and equipping women with vital knowledge. A key focus area remains women’s health, particularly breast cancer awareness and early detection. Our SHGs serve as health ambassadors, conducting Artificial Intelligence-assisted thermal screening camps to facilitate timely diagnosis and necessary medical intervention. These sustained efforts are transforming lives by fostering self-reliance, confidence, and community solidarity, laying the foundation for a healthier and more empowered India.

India is witnessing a historic transformation in its approach to women-led development. With policies focused on education, health care, entrepreneurship, digital inclusion, and political representation, his government has ensured that women are active architects of New India.

A defining moment in this journey is the appointment of Rekha Gupta as chief minister of Delhi, reaffirming the BJP’s commitment to women’s leadership at the highest levels. This milestone reflects the party’s core belief that when women lead, nations succeed.

As we commemorate International Women’s Day, we must recognise and build upon these remarkable advancements. With decisive leadership, progressive policies, and a collective vision, India is poised to set new benchmarks in gender equality and women’s empowerment. Together, we will continue to create an ecosystem where every woman has the opportunity to rise, lead, and contribute to the nation’s prosperity.

This article is authored by Priyal Bhardwaj, general secretary, Mahila Morcha, Bharatiya Janata Party, New Delhi.