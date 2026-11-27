The challenges confronting modern societies are becoming increasingly interconnected. Issues that were once viewed through the narrow lens of law and order now have wider implications for national security, economic stability, public health and social development. Organised crime, illicit financial networks and the growing sophistication of criminal operations have made it necessary for home ministry to adopt a more comprehensive approach to public safety. Addressing these challenges requires not only strong enforcement mechanisms but also institutional coordination, technological innovation and sustained community participation.

Drug abuse is a crime (HT Photo for representation) more less

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One of the most important aspects of tackling organised criminal networks is recognising that their operations rarely remain confined to geographical boundaries. Illegal activities increasingly involve international networks, sophisticated financial transactions and complex supply chains that make conventional policing insufficient. Criminal syndicates exploit technological advancements, digital platforms and gaps in institutional coordination to expand their operations. Consequently, law enforcement agencies must evolve continuously, combining intelligence-led investigations with modern surveillance systems and stronger international cooperation.

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India's efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks reflect this changing understanding of national security. The home ministry has made the creation of a Drug-Free India by December 31, 2029, a national priority, with a strategy focused on targeting international suppliers, domestic distributors, financiers and overseas kingpins. Union home minister Amit Shah has been spearheading this campaign through a coordinated approach that seeks to dismantle the entire infrastructure sustaining the narcotics trade. The emphasis is on moving beyond individual arrests and seizures towards identifying and destroying the networks that enable organised criminal activity.

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{{^usCountry}} Effective enforcement, however, depends considerably on the ability of institutions to work together. Criminal networks often operate across multiple states and jurisdictions, making fragmented investigations less effective. Stronger coordination between central agencies, state police forces, intelligence organisations and international enforcement bodies can help close these gaps. Home minister Amit Shah's efforts to strengthen the Narcotics Control Bureau, Anti-Narcotics Task Forces and the Narco-Coordination Centre demonstrate the importance of building an integrated institutional framework. Platforms such as BHARATPOL further underline how international information-sharing can improve the tracking of fugitives and facilitate cooperation with agencies across borders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Effective enforcement, however, depends considerably on the ability of institutions to work together. Criminal networks often operate across multiple states and jurisdictions, making fragmented investigations less effective. Stronger coordination between central agencies, state police forces, intelligence organisations and international enforcement bodies can help close these gaps. Home minister Amit Shah's efforts to strengthen the Narcotics Control Bureau, Anti-Narcotics Task Forces and the Narco-Coordination Centre demonstrate the importance of building an integrated institutional framework. Platforms such as BHARATPOL further underline how international information-sharing can improve the tracking of fugitives and facilitate cooperation with agencies across borders. {{/usCountry}}

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Technology has also become an indispensable component of contemporary law enforcement. Digital communication platforms, cryptocurrencies, encrypted networks and sophisticated financial transactions have created new challenges for investigators. At the same time, Artificial Intelligence, data analytics, digital intelligence and advanced surveillance systems offer opportunities to identify suspicious patterns and anticipate emerging threats. India's proposed deployment of anti-drone technology along vulnerable international borders is an example of how technological capabilities can strengthen conventional security infrastructure. The objective must be to ensure that law enforcement institutions remain equipped to respond to increasingly sophisticated methods of criminal operation.

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Another critical dimension is the financial architecture supporting organised crime. Illegal networks survive not merely through the movement of prohibited goods but also through the circulation and concealment of enormous sums of money. Following financial trails, identifying beneficiaries, freezing suspicious accounts and attaching properties acquired through criminal proceeds can weaken the economic foundations of these operations. India's emphasis on investigating hawala transactions, tracing illicit assets and pursuing overseas financiers reflects the growing importance of financial intelligence in combating organised crime. Without disrupting the flow of money, enforcement efforts risk addressing only the visible manifestations of a much larger problem.

Yet, the effectiveness of public policy cannot be measured exclusively through arrests, seizures or successful investigations. Many social challenges have underlying causes that require sustained intervention beyond the domain of law enforcement. Drug abuse, for instance, is not simply a criminal justice issue; it is also a public health and social welfare concern. Individuals struggling with substance dependence require access to treatment, counselling, rehabilitation and opportunities to reintegrate into society. Expanding de-addiction facilities, strengthening awareness programmes and encouraging early intervention are therefore essential components of any meaningful strategy.

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The involvement of families, educational institutions and local communities is equally important. Parents and teachers often play a crucial role in identifying behavioural changes and preventing vulnerable individuals from becoming exposed to substance abuse. Educational institutions can promote awareness, encourage responsible decision-making and create environments where seeking help is not accompanied by stigma. Community participation also strengthens the relationship between citizens and law enforcement agencies, making it easier to identify emerging concerns and encourage timely intervention.

Ultimately, building a safer society requires a balance between deterrence, prevention and rehabilitation. Governments must invest in capable institutions, modern technology and effective enforcement while ensuring that social welfare systems address the human consequences of complex problems. International cooperation must complement domestic action, and financial accountability must accompany criminal investigations.

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A drug-free society cannot be created through enforcement alone. It requires a collective commitment in which governments, institutions, families and citizens recognise their shared responsibility. The real measure of success will not simply be the dismantling of criminal networks, but the creation of conditions in which individuals, particularly young people, can live healthier, safer and more secure lives.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Rajesh Mishra, senior journalist and columnist, public policy, geopolitics and international affairs.