The Mumbai attacks were traumatic for most Indians, not to mention for the families of the six American and five Israeli nationals killed in the operation. Eighteen years later, nobody expects that that the Pakistanis will stop operations against India. Attacks will continue aided by vastly better technology for communications and reconnaissance, and with virtually no footprint back to the ISI. That means another punishing operation like Operation Sindoor is complicated. Besides, the parameters of the attack and its violence will be defined by the motivations prevalent at that point of time, the most difficult thing to predict, and, therefore, guard against.

26/11 attacks (HT photo)

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The mysteries of the 26/11 attack continue to haunt most analysts in the intelligence community. That the Pakistani army was involved was beyond doubt given the interrogation reports of both David Headley, who conducted extensive reconnaissance of all the targets, and Ajmal Kasab, the lone terrorist caught by a stunningly courageous ex-Army and police constable Tukaram Omble. At least six serving ISI persons were identified thereafter, mostly majors and colonels and one unknown major general. But rather oddly, the charge-sheet did not name the then ISI Director General Ahmed Shuja Pasha, or the head of Directorate ‘S’ Major General Mumtaz Bajwa, a key node for all covert operations. The point, however, is that next time round, the Lashkar e-Tayyba or its many fronts will not need such extensive reconnaissance by a carefully chosen operative. Its not just the technology freely available for such tasks, but also the methodology. Recent spy rings unearthed show that the agency has transitioned to using multiple and disconnected agents, including gig workers, unemployed youth and others. The Shahzad Bhatti network was only one. Others were run by military intelligence on the same model, with recruitment via multiple social media sites where one recruit has no idea of the other’s identity.

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{{^usCountry}} Key evidence of the Mumbai attacks was also unearthed by intercepted communications. Mumbai Police investigators revealed that the attackers utilised Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications to mask the origin of calls coming from the Karachi control room. This required dedicated routing, which was facilitated by Colonel R. Sadatullah, a serving officer in the Pakistan army assigned to the Special Communications Organisation (SCO) a military-run telecom provider managing networks in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, working with SCO civilian technician Khurram Shehzad. They configured the digital pathways and VoIP infrastructure used by, among others, the mysterious Sajid Mir enabling handlers in Karachi to issue tactical instructions directly to the terrorists inside Mumbai through spoofed international phone numbers. That included directions from handlers to “kill them all’ in the case of foreigners hiding in a hotel room, with cheering heard from the ISI’s control room thereafter. You won’t get that anymore. Terrorist communications have morphed using the dark net, gaming platforms, and for continuous communications, “ultra sets” that completely bypass communication towers. The Pahalgam terrorists for instance used AlpineQuest, an offline mapping and navigation application. There’s more and it will keep evolving. So, no, absolute proof will be near impossible to find. Simply knowing that Pakistan is at the bottom of it may not be enough. India’s now inevitable reaction has to be a strategic win, which means it has to address not only internal, but external audiences. The latter is where your investment comes from, which means an operation has to ensure a final stability, not just macho power. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Key evidence of the Mumbai attacks was also unearthed by intercepted communications. Mumbai Police investigators revealed that the attackers utilised Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications to mask the origin of calls coming from the Karachi control room. This required dedicated routing, which was facilitated by Colonel R. Sadatullah, a serving officer in the Pakistan army assigned to the Special Communications Organisation (SCO) a military-run telecom provider managing networks in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, working with SCO civilian technician Khurram Shehzad. They configured the digital pathways and VoIP infrastructure used by, among others, the mysterious Sajid Mir enabling handlers in Karachi to issue tactical instructions directly to the terrorists inside Mumbai through spoofed international phone numbers. That included directions from handlers to “kill them all’ in the case of foreigners hiding in a hotel room, with cheering heard from the ISI’s control room thereafter. You won’t get that anymore. Terrorist communications have morphed using the dark net, gaming platforms, and for continuous communications, “ultra sets” that completely bypass communication towers. The Pahalgam terrorists for instance used AlpineQuest, an offline mapping and navigation application. There’s more and it will keep evolving. So, no, absolute proof will be near impossible to find. Simply knowing that Pakistan is at the bottom of it may not be enough. India’s now inevitable reaction has to be a strategic win, which means it has to address not only internal, but external audiences. The latter is where your investment comes from, which means an operation has to ensure a final stability, not just macho power. {{/usCountry}}

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Which leads right on to the next issue. How will intelligence analysts know when to expect the next attack. The motivations of 26/11 are still unclear. General Pervez Musharraf, after all, was forced out of office three months earlier, succeeded by Asif Ali Zardari. It could well have been that the attack was already in its launch stage, and a decision was taken to carry on anyway. That the army top brass hated the Americans and Israelis for allegedly siding with India was also a given. But the ISI has always been its own master, a factor that needs more attention that given so far. The key question is how it views the absolute king that is the Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Asim Munir. The next attack could be a way to get rid of him, with terrorist proxies declaring the ‘abrogation’ of the Indus Water Treaty as a reason. That would mean an overt attack, with an Indian retaliation a key part of the plan to unseat him. History indicates that dictators inevitably have to be forcibly unseated. The trouble is, while Pakistanis will certainly not condone another beating like Operation Sindoor, the whole could spiral out of control given Munir’s absolute control over all missiles, both nuclear and conventional. An alternative scenario could be where Munir looks to strengthen himself within the army with an audacious operation. That demands a stealth operation with a trail leading from other borders such as Bangladesh, with the double intention of also worsening tensions between Delhi and Dhaka; or even Nepal, with the same objective. The crux of all this. First, time to go all the way in mending relations with neighbours. Point two. Don’t assume US intervention if things get out of hand. They’re simply uninterested, especially given the sheer violence of ongoing wars. Point three, intelligence alone is not enough. Create a cadre of the best analysts money can buy. Remember that takes awhile. Intense analysis is required for early warning of a possible attack, and its intended effects. And finally, regional stability is in our interest. The more stable, the better the business climate. Time perhaps to talk to the Pakistani people who are tired of the army and its penchant for expensive posturing outside, and repression inside the country. Not the standard people to people talks that has rightly or wrongly, become the stuff of ridicule, nor the candlelight marches which deliver nothing. Get those with a stake in peace to talk. The farmers on both sides, bleeding from climate change would be a good starting point. Besides, given record breaking air pollution on both sides, it just might quite literally clear the air.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Tara Kartha, former director, National Security Council Secretariat, New Delhi.