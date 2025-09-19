Internal security, legal reform and regional integration

The historic abrogation of Article 370 redefined the integration of Jammu & Kashmir into the Union. What was once a temporary provision was finally dissolved, replacing unrest with opportunities for peace and prosperity. The reduction in terror incidents, disappearance of stone-pelting, and a surge in tourism and agriculture signalled a decisive shift. The idea of Naya Kashmir has moved from political promise to visible progress, showing how integration and investment can alter the destiny of a region long trapped in conflict. Jhelum (Tauseef Mustafa/AFP)

India’s internal security strategy has also been reshaped by adopting a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism. The banning of radical organisations like the Popular Front of India under UAPA in 2022 demonstrated that extremism would be met with firm legal and operational action. The dismantling of such networks ensured that security was not merely reactive but preventive, protecting citizens from systemic threats.

Equally significant has been India’s success in pushing the Maoist insurgency to the margins. Once described as the country’s gravest internal threat, left-wing extremism has been reduced from 126 districts in 2014 to just 18 in 2025. More than 1,000 Maoist leaders have been neutralised, thousands of cadres surrendered, and areas once called ‘red zones’ now host roads, schools, mobile towers, and recruitment drives. By combining security operations with grassroots development, India is steering regions once defined by violence toward growth and normalcy.

Another cornerstone of reform was the replacement of colonial-era criminal laws with a modern legal framework. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, which came into force in July 2024, introduced sweeping changes—mandatory forensic evidence in serious cases, e-FIRs for speedier justice, sharper provisions against crimes targeting women and children, and the repeal of outdated laws such as sedition. This legal overhaul signalled a decisive break from colonial legacies and aligned criminal justice with contemporary democratic values.

India’s civilisational ethos was also given legislative recognition through the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). By extending refuge to persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries, the Act underscored India’s moral commitment to dignity and shelter for the displaced while drawing a clear distinction between genuine refugees and illegal immigrants. It combined compassion with security, reflecting India’s long tradition of inclusivity.

The home ministry’s definition of security expanded beyond conventional threats to address cybercrime, narco-terrorism, and drone warfare. By prioritising cybersecurity and multi-dimensional responses, India ensured its internal security doctrine was future-ready, protecting citizens not just on physical borders but in digital spaces as well.

A similar blend of firmness and outreach has transformed the Northeast. More than 12 peace accords in six years persuaded over 10,000 insurgents to surrender, laying down arms in exchange for reintegration. The gradual rollback of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act testified to restored peace, while development projects accelerated connectivity, employment, and governance in a region long marked by neglect.

From Kashmir’s valleys to the forests of Bastar, from insurgency-hit North-eastern hills to the cyber frontiers of Delhi, India has moved steadily toward greater integration, resilience, and reform. These years will be remembered not just for administrative milestones but for their enduring imprint on the nation’s security and progress. The true measure of this period lies in how it reshaped India’s destiny—strengthening its unity, modernising its laws, and laying the foundations for decades of stability and growth ahead.

This article is authored by Mukesh Arora, assistant professor, Jindal Global Law School, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat.