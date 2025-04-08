Building bridges through the India-Japan Corridor

India-Japan relations have gone through a remarkable transformation over the past decade, with both nations leveraging their strategic partnership to address evolving global challenges. As the international order witnesses modest but significant shifts, India has emerged as a key player in global affairs through its rapid economic growth, favourable demographics, and strategic location in the Indo-Pacific. Similarly, Japan, with its advanced technological prowess and commitment to a rules-based international order, has found a natural ally in India. Together, they have embarked on a journey to deepen cooperation across economic, technological, and geopolitical dimensions, epitomized by initiatives including the Asia-Africa Growth Corridor, or the India-Japan Corridor. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Quad Leaders Summit at Kantei in Tokyo (AFP) (File)(HT_PRINT)

The India-Japan Corridor has become a vital bridge for fostering economic cooperation, technological innovation, and sustainable development. At its core, this corridor highlights a shared vision of inclusive growth, transparency, and mutual benefit, offering a compelling alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). By focusing on infrastructure development, connectivity, and capacity-building projects across Asia and Africa, India and Japan are shaping the future of regional development while countering the influence of Chinese-led investments. This partnership has gained further importance in the context of rising disenchantment with China's aggressive policies, as many nations seek diversified and sustainable sources of development.

One of the standout features of the India-Japan Corridor is its emphasis on third-country cooperation. For example, in South Asia, both nations are actively involved in joint projects in Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka. The development of the Matarbari Deep Sea Port in Bangladesh, represents a significant step in enhancing regional connectivity. This port is not just an economic asset but a strategic counterweight to China’s growing influence in South Asia. Similarly, the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project in Myanmar, facilitates trade and connectivity between South and Southeast Asia, solidifying their commitment to regional integration. In Sri Lanka, the collaboration between India and Japan on the East Container Terminal at Colombo Port reflects their shared interest in developing strategic maritime infrastructure. While this project faced delays due to political complexities, it highlights the corridor’s potential to advance sustainable development and enhance connectivity in the Indian Ocean region.

Beyond infrastructure, the corridor is also influencing strategic decision-making in countries like the Philippines, which has increasingly turned to India and Japan for development projects after scaling back on Chinese-led initiatives. This shift highlights the corridor’s growing relevance in offering credible and sustainable alternatives to BRI projects.

This collaboration is also seen in African nations too as both nations aim to contribute to Africa’s development by focusing on infrastructure, health, agriculture, and capacity-building projects. In Kenya, India and Japan have supported renewable energy projects, including solar and wind power, to drive sustainable development. Similarly, in Mozambique, India and Japan are collaborating to modernize port infrastructure, enhancing trade and connectivity within Southern Africa. These projects, rooted in principles of transparency and inclusivity, offer a stark contrast to the debt-heavy models often associated with Chinese investments. Ethiopia and Tanzania have also benefited from the collaboration, with initiatives aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity and developing special economic zones. By prioritizing local empowerment and skill development, India and Japan are creating a sustainable model of development that resonates with African nations. These efforts are not merely economic but geopolitical, as they provide a platform for India and Japan to expand their influence in the Global South while strengthening their strategic partnership.

Technological collaboration is another cornerstone of the India-Japan Corridor. Both nations have recognized the transformative potential of emerging technologies such as robotics, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and autonomous vehicles. By pooling their strengths, India and Japan are driving innovation that not only benefits their domestic economies but also addresses global challenges like climate change and digital transformation. Collaborative ecosystems, exemplified by partnerships between Indian start-ups and Japanese corporations like Panasonic, are accelerating the growth of the innovation landscape. These synergies are enabling both countries to solve complex challenges while fostering sustainable growth and enhancing their global technological standing.

The geopolitical significance of the India-Japan Corridor is deeply rooted in the Indo-Pacific strategy. As two key players in this region, India and Japan have a shared interest in promoting regional stability, security, and prosperity. Their joint efforts in the Indo-Pacific reflect a commitment to a rules-based order and highlight their determination to counterbalance China’s assertive behaviour. The corridor also complements India’s Act East policy, which seeks to deepen ties with Southeast Asia, and Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific Strategy. Initiatives like the Bay of Bengal third-country cooperation align seamlessly with these policies, creating a cohesive framework for regional development.

The Bay of Bengal region has emerged as a focal point for India-Japan cooperation, offering opportunities to address infrastructure deficits and enhance connectivity. Projects undertaken in this region not only boost economic integration but also carry geopolitical significance, as they challenge China’s influence along India’s borders. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) projects in the region align closely with India’s Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Transport Master Plan, providing a roadmap for coordinated development. By integrating these efforts with Quad’s vision, the India-Japan Corridor could serve as a template for future minilateral initiatives involving Quad member States.

The strategic importance of the India-Japan Corridor extends to Africa as well, as it offers an alternative to China’s BRI by promoting sustainable and inclusive development across the continent. By addressing infrastructure gaps and fostering economic growth, not only does this strengthen the role of India and Japan as reliable partners for African nations, but it also enhances India’s outreach to Africa, complementing its longstanding ties with the continent, while reinforcing Japan’s commitment to engaging with the Global South.

Looking ahead, the India-Japan Corridor is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of regional and global development. Its success will depend on the ability of both nations to sustain their commitment to transparency, sustainability, and inclusivity. By fostering cross-border collaboration and leveraging their respective strengths, India and Japan can set new benchmarks for development cooperation. The Corridor’s emphasis on innovation and technology will enable both countries to remain at the forefront of addressing 21st century challenges.

As the world navigates an era of shifting power dynamics and complex challenges, the India-Japan Corridor stands out as a beacon of hope and possibility. It embodies a vision of development that prioritizes mutual benefit, regional stability, and long-term sustainability. By deepening their partnership and expanding their influence across Asia and Africa, India and Japan are not just building bridges between nations but also laying the foundation for a more equitable and prosperous global order.

This article is authored by Harsh Mahaseth, associate professor, Jindal Global Law School, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat.