When the Nazis were facing defeat in 1945, leaders from three anti-Nazi major powers gathered at the resort of Yalta, Crimea. The Soviet Union, the UK, and the US entered into negotiations to divide post-World War II Europe into competing spheres of influence. This resulted in the division of Germany until 1989. It is not unexpected that Russian and Chinese propagandists are characterising Washington's proposed trilateral meeting of Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference in Shenzhen on Thursday as Yalta 2.0. While this projection is more advantageous for Putin's Russia, which has been subjected to western-imposed diplomatic isolation, China praised it as a ground-breaking initiative. But its political utility for Washington is also undeniable.

Apec Summit LIVE: US President Donald Trump, Chinese president Xi Jinping and Russian president Vladimir Putin ahead of the China-Russia-US summit in Shenzhen. (Screengrab) more less

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The White House offered and announced the meeting. The gathering can be described as historic, although comparing it to the Yalta conference is a bit of an exaggeration. The summit includes an international framework and agenda of discussion, including the renewal of the nuclear agreement between Moscow and Washington, a trade truce between the US and China, and the Iran dispute. However, this conference's populist goals must be met by three leaders in their different internal politics. As a result, both are equally significant for evaluation.

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The nuclear arms control deal between Moscow and Washington is set to expire in February of next year. Its expiration will leave the world's largest nuclear stockpile without key safeguards, thereby ending the armaments cooperation that helped conclude the Cold War between the two countries. The United Nations has pushed all sides to achieve an agreement on a new framework. The Trump administration demonstrated a desire to replace the pact with a stronger arrangement that would include China. However, Beijing has not issued an official declaration indicating its intent to sign the deal.

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{{^usCountry}} Under Donald Trump's presidency, China and the US have been at odds over trade. Trump has consistently used the US' trade deficit with China as a political tool. This led to a trade war between the two countries last year. To resolve the issue, both countries established mechanisms such as the 'Board of Trade' and the 'Board of Investment,' which aided in establishing a trade truce between them. The truce is set to expire in January 2027. Despite signs of friction between the two countries, the truce is expected to be extended during the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under Donald Trump's presidency, China and the US have been at odds over trade. Trump has consistently used the US' trade deficit with China as a political tool. This led to a trade war between the two countries last year. To resolve the issue, both countries established mechanisms such as the 'Board of Trade' and the 'Board of Investment,' which aided in establishing a trade truce between them. The truce is set to expire in January 2027. Despite signs of friction between the two countries, the truce is expected to be extended during the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

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The ongoing conflict between the US and Iran in West Asia is another topic of discussion at the meeting. This topic of discussion could be useful with Beijing, Tehran's largest oil buyer and trade partner. Trump also plans to leverage this meeting to negotiate a way out of the conflict that preserves his reputation. Another conflict that will be discussed during the meeting is the Ukraine conflict. Before leaving the country, President Trump announced that he will discuss his favorite topic, Ukraine. He claimed that the war is becoming a failure for both Ukraine and Russia.

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The three leaders' most important takeaway from the meeting will be the populist gains in their respective countries. For Putin, the domestic benefits of the trilateral meeting could be used to show that Russia is a major player in global politics. At home, he could also project that Russia is no longer subject to western-imposed diplomatic isolation and is now a part of the world's great game. Most importantly, he could use it to secure Russia's successful exit from Ukraine.

For Trump, the recent development in the domestic politics of the US has not been favourable. His political party severely suffered at the midterm elections in the US, and his policies, such as war with Iran, have been put under question. There are also calls for the impeachment of defence secretary Pete Hegseth, and the unfolding of the Nvidia scandal has hurt the popularity of Donald Trump in the US. He is using this trilateral meeting as an opportunity to demonstrate his influence on the global stage to boost his popularity at home.

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Similarly, for China, the meeting is an opportunity to assert that it has finished its ‘Century of Humiliation’ and restored its proper standing in world politics. China is no longer a middle power or a backward country; instead, it is now offering a forum for negotiating conflicts among nations and resolving global issues.

More than producing any meaningful result, this trilateral meeting has domestic utility for these three countries. There are crucial diplomatic concerns to be covered, such as nuclear treaties, but it is an overblown anticipation that China will also join the deal. China will not cease producing nuclear armaments until it reaches nuclear parity with the US. Trump’s decision to discuss the Ukraine war with Russia lacks legitimacy. He faced criticism for suspending the trade restrictions on Russia that had been imposed by European countries. Ukraine commander Zelenskyy emphasised that we don’t want Yalta 3, 4, and so on. Similarly, the Iran issue seems beyond the reach of resolution. There might be very few possibilities of any effective outcome in terms of international agreement, but it has political and strategic utility for three countries at the home level.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Mohammad Rizwan, assistant professor (ad-hoc), Department of Political Science, RDM College, Patliputra University, Patna.