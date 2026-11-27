Nepal Prime Minister (PM) Balendra Shah’s first bilateral visit to India saw New Delhi commit its largest- financial package to Nepal. India’s commitment of ₹15,000 crore is generous and well-timed. Yet a financial package is still only a promise. For Nepal, the stakes are reliable power and rebuilt livelihoods and for India, the test is whether its neighborhood policy will be judged by what it announces or what it completes. If both governments want the modern partnership they profess to seek, delivery must become the primary business of their diplomacy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. (@PM_nepal_) more less

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In 2018, PMs Narendra Modi and KP Sharma Oli agreed to build an electrified railway from Raxaul to Kathmandu. On Monday, a joint statement announced that the final location survey for the line is finally complete. New Delhi does deliver when it commits: The Jaynagar–Kurtha passenger service and the Jogbani–Biratnagar freight link both opened with Indian financing, proving India can finish what it commences. The question is whether it will bring that same urgency to every item on this far longer list. Modi has offered Nepali cargo access through Kandla in Gujarat, while a second corridor through Paradip in Odisha will open once the necessary infrastructure is in place.

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Of the ₹15,000 crore package, only ₹3,500 crore is grant money, earmarked for post-disaster reconstruction and new infrastructure. The remaining ₹11,500 crore, more than three-quarters of the total, is a rupee line of credit for energy projects, and credit must be repaid. Nepal will service that debt comfortably only if the assets it builds generate revenue, which in hydropower means exporting electricity across the border. While the visit saw the foundation stone laid for the 669-megawatt Lower Arun project, the two cross-border transmission lines meant to carry that power from Inaruwa to New Purnea and Dodhara to Bareilly, remain stalled at the joint-venture stage. If the dams outpace the wires, Nepal will end up paying interest on electricity it cannot sell.

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{{^usCountry}} The floods damaged more than a dozen hydroelectric stations, slashing generating capacity by roughly 10% and halting power exports. Every week those plants sit idle drains Nepal of revenue, and reconstruction grants erode in value with every monsoon that passes before the work is done. While the joint statement underscores mutual respect and opens the door to reviewing the 1950 Treaty of Peace and Friendship by mutual consent, Nepal has long bristled at any hint of a big-brother posture and nothing dispels that suspicion better than a project finished on schedule. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The floods damaged more than a dozen hydroelectric stations, slashing generating capacity by roughly 10% and halting power exports. Every week those plants sit idle drains Nepal of revenue, and reconstruction grants erode in value with every monsoon that passes before the work is done. While the joint statement underscores mutual respect and opens the door to reviewing the 1950 Treaty of Peace and Friendship by mutual consent, Nepal has long bristled at any hint of a big-brother posture and nothing dispels that suspicion better than a project finished on schedule. {{/usCountry}}

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Shah, meanwhile, faces a political test alongside the engineering one. He made New Delhi his first bilateral destination abroad while India was still gauging how he would balance Nepal’s two giant neighbours. Having risen to power on public impatience with conventional politics, his government knows that voters who demanded rapid delivery will not forgive reconstruction mired in procurement. The package deserves credit, yet it also creates an obligation and obligations are met through schedules. India should publish a clear delivery timetable for its reconstruction grant, complete with named projects and deadlines, and report publicly on progress twice a year.

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Nepal, for its part, must expedite regulatory approvals and prioritize power projects with secured buyers. Both governments should advance the cross-border transmission lines well ahead of the next ribbon-cutting ceremony.

New Delhi has completed the part. The harder work is quieter and it involves contractors, tender documents, and transmission towers, and it unfolds over years. Shah’s visit lasted roughly 25 hours. Whether it mattered will be settled only when a flooded turbine in Nepal spins again and when a train finally pulls into Kathmandu.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Brabim Karki, columnist and author, Nepal.