India’s framework for peace in the Russia-Ukraine conflict

The prolonged fighting between Russia and Ukraine has entered its fifth year, exacting a heavy toll on lives, infrastructure, and global markets. Against this backdrop, India has advanced a focused three-element proposal aimed at easing immediate pressures rather than resolving the war’s deepest political disputes. The framework centres on stopping strikes against energy installations and essential infrastructure, ensuring grain and energy cargoes continue to move through Black Sea ports, and ending attacks on commercial vessels and their civilian crews. External affairs minister S Jaishankar presented these ideas during his September 2026 visit to Kyiv and has discussed them with counterparts on both sides. Ukrainian officials have noted that this approach stands out as the broadest among several concurrent suggestions circulating from India, Egypt, Turkey, and the US.

If the West Asian crisis subsides and coincides with some form of Russia-Ukraine rapprochement, economic pressure on the energy front could also ease. (AFP)

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This is deliberately modest in scope. It does not attempt to settle questions of territory, security arrangements, or political recognition. Instead, it seeks limited, reciprocal restraints that could lower daily suffering, stabilise supply chains, and open modest space for further talks. In a grinding conflict defined by infrastructure destruction and disrupted trade, even partial steps of this kind carry practical value.

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The first component calls for mutual restraint on targeting energy facilities and other critical infrastructure. Repeated strikes on power stations, refining capacity, transmission networks, and related assets have left civilians without heat and electricity during winter months and disrupted industrial output. Ukraine has suffered extensive damage to its energy system, while Russian energy assets have also come under attack, affecting export volumes and revenues. A shared understanding to spare these targets would ease civilian hardship and reduce economic strain without forcing either government to abandon its core political positions. Negotiating the precise scope remains difficult as what counts as energy infrastructure can vary from refineries to electricity grids to fuel tankers. Reaching workable definitions would itself represent progress and require sustained diplomatic effort.

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{{^usCountry}} The second component addresses the movement of grain and energy through Black Sea ports. Ukrainian ports handle the majority of the country’s agricultural exports, while Russia ships substantial volumes of grain via the same regional waters. Interruptions have contributed to higher global food prices and heightened concerns about supplies, particularly for countries in the developing world that depend on these shipments. India has consistently underscored the importance of food security for the Global South. Restoring more predictable flows would ease pressure on vulnerable populations far from the front lines and remove one source of secondary friction between the combatants. This element recognizes that the war’s effects extend well beyond Europe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second component addresses the movement of grain and energy through Black Sea ports. Ukrainian ports handle the majority of the country’s agricultural exports, while Russia ships substantial volumes of grain via the same regional waters. Interruptions have contributed to higher global food prices and heightened concerns about supplies, particularly for countries in the developing world that depend on these shipments. India has consistently underscored the importance of food security for the Global South. Restoring more predictable flows would ease pressure on vulnerable populations far from the front lines and remove one source of secondary friction between the combatants. This element recognizes that the war’s effects extend well beyond Europe. {{/usCountry}}

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The third component seeks protection for commercial shipping. Merchant vessels operating in the Black Sea have faced growing risks, endangering civilian crews, including Indian seafarers, and raising insurance costs and shipping delays for essential goods. Ending such attacks would help maintain maritime trade routes that remain vital even during hostilities. India has a direct stake here. A meaningful share of Russian energy supplies destined for Indian markets moves through these waters, and New Delhi has raised seafarer safety concerns with both Moscow and Kyiv.

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Together, these three elements form a coherent package that prioritises economic continuity and humanitarian considerations over maximalist demands. The approach fits India’s established pattern of strategic autonomy. New Delhi has maintained diplomatic channels with both Russia and Ukraine, declined to join western sanctions regimes, and repeatedly urged dialogue and an end to the fighting. High-level contacts involving the Indian prime minister and foreign minister have kept communication open. The current proposal moves beyond general calls for peace toward specific, implementable ideas.

Some observers find the framework insufficient. It leaves untouched the central issues of territorial control, NATO-related security concerns, and the status of contested regions. A limited arrangement focused on energy and shipping could freeze the military situation without resolving underlying causes, allowing both sides to regroup. Ukrainian voices may fear that restraining infrastructure strikes reduces leverage on Russia without delivering broader security guarantees. Russian counterparts may see constraints on targeting Ukrainian energy or ports as limiting their operational freedom. Verification would pose real difficulties in an atmosphere of deep distrust; clear definitions, monitoring arrangements, and third-party involvement would be necessary for any agreement to hold.

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These very limitations, however, also constitute strengths. When comprehensive negotiations have repeatedly stalled, concentrating on narrower areas of shared interest can reduce immediate harm and create incremental momentum. History shows that limited understandings sometimes pave the way for wider discussions. By emphasising food security, energy markets, and safe commercial navigation, areas of clear concern for many developing countries. India positions itself as a constructive interlocutor rather than a partisan participant. The proposal also reflects a sober reading of the battlefield that neither side appears close to decisive victory or total surrender.

India’s ideas sit alongside other diplomatic efforts, including American initiatives and suggestions from Turkey and Egypt that emphasise grain corridors or energy restraint. By combining infrastructure protection, commodity flows, and shipping safety into one package, the Indian framework is more encompassing than some alternatives. Ukrainian remarks describing it as the most comprehensive indicate at least openness to examination. Continued Indian engagement with both parties, alongside coordination with western partners on related matters, suggests the conversation is ongoing.

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For India, the initiative advances several interests at once. It reinforces the country’s claim to responsible major-power status capable of bridging divides. It safeguards practical economic priorities linked to energy imports and the welfare of Indian seafarers. It sustains New Delhi’s consistent argument that secondary effects of the war on food and energy prices fall hardest on developing nations. And it keeps India present in discussions that might otherwise be shaped primarily by actors geographically or politically closer to the conflict.

Whether the three elements produce measurable results is uncertain. Conflicts of this intensity seldom yield even partial truces without genuine political will and careful external facilitation. Definitional disputes, verification problems, and the risk that temporary pauses collapse under renewed fighting remain serious obstacles. Nonetheless, the proposal illustrates that middle-power diplomacy still has room to contribute. By identifying concrete domains of overlapping interest—preserving infrastructure that supports civilian populations, securing the movement of food and energy the world needs, and protecting commercial shipping—India has outlined a realistic path for reducing the intensity of hostilities.

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Any lasting settlement will ultimately require confrontation with the deeper political and security questions that this framework deliberately sets aside. Confidence-building steps like those proposed can, however, lessen the daily human and economic burden, steady global markets, and improve conditions for more ambitious negotiations later. India’s contribution rests on its preference for the achievable over the ideal. In a war that has already imposed enormous costs, that practical orientation remains a useful diplomatic asset. The months ahead will reveal whether Moscow and Kyiv are prepared to explore even these limited restraints. If they do, the Indian framework could help shift the conflict, however modestly, from open-ended attrition toward managed de-escalation.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Pravesh Kumar Gupta, associate fellow, Vivekananda International Foundation, New Delhi.

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