India’s standing as a major power will be judged not only by its global partnerships but by the confidence it commands in its neighbourhood. Nepal is an especially revealing test. Geography, an open border and deep social ties give India an exceptional position. But proximity is not ownership, history is no guarantee, and influence cannot be presumed. The November 22–23 visit of Nepal’s Prime Minister (PM) Balendra Shah to New Delhi offers a chance to renew the relationship. Its value will depend on what both governments do next.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah jointly flag off the inaugural Ayodhya-Janakpur Saryu-Kamala Express train via video conference from the Hyderabad House in New Delhi. (Hindustan Times) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Shah’s first State visit since taking office comes amid a political transition shaped by impatience with established parties and demands for accountable government, jobs and opportunity. India must recognise this as a democratic reality, not a passing irritant. A younger, more assertive electorate will not accept civilisational affinity as a substitute for dignity, economic choice or equal partnership. New Delhi’s task is not to remind Nepal how close the two countries are, but to show why that closeness remains valuable.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

India announced assistance of ₹15,000 crore: ₹3,500 crore in grants for reconstruction and infrastructure, and ₹11,500 crore through a rupee-denominated line of credit for energy projects. The leaders adopted the joint vision, Viksit Bharat and Samunnat Nepal: Re-imagining the Partnership, and eight MoUs were exchanged across areas including healthcare, policing, civil-service training and satellite communications. An agro-industrial park in Chitwan and an offshore IIT campus were also announced. These are meaningful steps.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Nepal needs projects that work. The High-Level Monitoring Group must resolve bottlenecks and track delivery. The Raxaul–Kathmandu railway survey, integrated check posts, bridges and transit access through Kandla—and Paradip when infrastructure is ready—could widen Nepal’s trade options. The Ayodhya–Janakpur train gives practical expression to civilisational ties. Each initiative, however, will matter most when it improves the movement of people, goods and opportunity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nepal needs projects that work. The High-Level Monitoring Group must resolve bottlenecks and track delivery. The Raxaul–Kathmandu railway survey, integrated check posts, bridges and transit access through Kandla—and Paradip when infrastructure is ready—could widen Nepal’s trade options. The Ayodhya–Janakpur train gives practical expression to civilisational ties. Each initiative, however, will matter most when it improves the movement of people, goods and opportunity. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Energy could make the partnership genuinely transformative. Nepal’s hydropower resources and India’s market are complementary. The 669 MW Lower Arun project, cross-border transmission lines and expanded petroleum infrastructure point to mutual economic value. The governments have also renewed attention to Pancheshwar and the Saptakoshi and Sunkoshi multipurpose projects. These have been discussed for years. Flood control, irrigation and electricity are too important to remain trapped in technical exchanges. Both governments must make difficult compromises and hold their agencies to deadlines.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

China’s expanding presence in Nepal is a strategic fact. Nepal is entitled to diversify its relationships; India must protect its legitimate security interests. These propositions are not contradictory. India’s advantage lies not in restricting Nepal’s choices but in making cooperation with India reliable and beneficial. That requires open markets, timely infrastructure and predictable transit.

The August floods have also underlined how closely the two countries’ vulnerabilities are connected. India’s search-and-rescue and humanitarian assistance mattered because it arrived when Nepal needed it. That solidarity should now be extended into joint preparedness: real-time sharing of hydrological and weather data, early-warning systems, glacial-lake monitoring and coordinated disaster response. In the Himalayas, climate risks do not respect political boundaries.

The visit also exposed the limits of diplomatic language. The joint vision allows existing agreements, including the 1950 Treaty of Peace and Friendship, to be reviewed by mutual consent. The joint statement directs foreign secretaries to address outstanding boundary issues. But no breakthrough was announced on Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, and the treaty question remains unresolved. These are not peripheral irritants; they shape public opinion in Nepal and cannot be left indefinitely to officials. India must defend its position while recognising that durable friendship requires candid discussion.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Shah’s visit has created a useful opening, not a finished reset. India must now match diplomatic warmth with speed, sensitivity and delivery.

India does not need Nepal to choose between its neighbours. It needs to make partnership with India so dependable and respectful that Nepal sees it as an advantage in its own national interest. That is the real measure of neighbourhood leadership.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Debika Dutta, columnist, Mangaldai, Assam.